Anthony Joshua will want an immediate rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, says promoter Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua 'will want' an immediate rematch with Oleksandr Usyk after losing his world heavyweight titles in a unanimous decision loss, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Joshua's WBA, IBF and WBO belts were ripped away by Usyk, who completed a masterful points victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night.

But the British star can trigger a rematch clause, setting up a second fight against the Ukrainian.

Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Usyk repeats

Non-Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Usyk repeats

Image: Joshua sealed a points victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports: "It's going to be really difficult because Usyk's confidence will be sky high, but when you get to the level of Anthony Joshua, as we saw after the Ruiz defeat, there's no 10-round comeback fights and warm-ups.

"It's straight back into the fire and he will want to go straight back into that rematch. He will be an underdog in the rematch this time after that tonight, but that's what he does."

Joshua suffered a swelling under his right eye during the closing stages of the fight, with Usyk nearly forcing a stoppage in the final round.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Usyk says the fight against Anthony Joshua went exactly as he expected

He immediately returned to the dressing room to receive medical attention.

"It was a tough fight, a gruelling fight," said Hearn.

"He's not quite talking the way you would expect him to talk at the moment. Devastated. He's already talking about training again.

"They want to look at the eye socket. He says it's fine, but a devastating defeat.

"Obviously congratulations to Oleksandr Usyk. What a fighter. He put in a great performance tonight and the better man won."

Watch Joshua vs Usyk repeats on Sunday at 8am and 3pm on Sky Sports Box Office. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Non-Sky TV subscribers can book and watch it here.