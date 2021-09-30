Viddal Riley joins Sky Sports Boxing as it launches new era of boxing coverage

Viddal Riley has joined Sky Sports Boxing as it launches an exciting new generation of boxing coverage on Saturday night.

The cruiserweight contender and hugely popular YouTuber will host all-access coverage on Sky Sports Boxing fight nights, starting with a behind-the-scenes watchalong for this weekend's Chris Eubank Jr bill.

Follow Viddal Riley's watchalong on Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.

Sky Sports viewers will be taken backstage by Riley as he interacts with the fighters during an explosive evening of action as we build towards the return of Eubank Jr, live on Sky Sports.

Riley, who has over 1m subscribers on his YouTube channel, will bring fans even closer to some of the biggest names in British boxing, in his new role as a social media presenter.

PEOPLE ASSUMED I WAS A GIMMICK...☝️



Ten years after turning pro @ChrisEubankJr has the same passion for boxing and won't stop until he's fulfilled his ambitions in the sport👊 pic.twitter.com/txluTH7Gt7 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 28, 2021

Eubank Jr starts a new era of Sky Sports Boxing this weekend - and Viddal Riley will cover every angle on a behind-the-scenes watchalong.

"Boxer, YouTuber, whatever you want to call me, but make sure you tune in on Saturday night," said Riley.

"I'm going to be live on the Sky Sports Boxing channels, doing the watchalong. Don't miss it!"

Watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Anatoli Muratov on Saturday night, from 7.30pm on Sky Sports