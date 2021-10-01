Terence Crawford defends WBO title against Shawn Porter on November 20 live on Sky Sports

Terence Crawford risks his WBO title against Shawn Porter in an explosive welterweight showdown on November 20, live on Sky Sports.

Pound-for-pound star Crawford is eager to end any debate about the No 1 fighter in the red-hot 147lbs division, but he must first overcome Porter, who is a two-time world champion, on a Top Rank bill in Las Vegas.

Title triumphs in three weight classes have confirmed Crawford as one of the sport's elite champions, although a unification fight against WBC and IBF king Errol Spence Jr could slip away if he cannot defeat Porter.

Image: Terence Crawford is a three-weight world champion

"I've been calling out the top welterweights since I moved up to 147 in 2018, and I'm excited that Shawn stepped up," Crawford said.

"This fight will bring out the best in me and showcase parts of my game that the world hasn't seen yet.

"On November 20, I will silence my doubters and prove that I am the best welterweight in the world."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch one of Crawford's ruthless KO wins

But Porter proved his toughness in a split decision loss to Spence Jr and he holds a victory over WBA champion Yordenis Ugas.

"I've wanted this fight for a long time and now my patience has paid off," said Porter.

"Throughout my career, I've taken on the best and proven myself as a man who gives 100 percent in everything I do.

Image: Shawn Porter has twice held world titles at welterweight

"Terence Crawford is a great, versatile fighter who is very athletic just like myself. We are the two best welterweights in the world, and on November 20, we get a chance to prove who is the best.

"Fight fans can expect a great show that night and, with this victory, I will cement myself as the best welterweight of this era."