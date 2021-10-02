Richard Riakporhe floors Krzysztof Twardowski in the final round of a points victory

Richard Riakporhe sent Krzysztof Twardowski toppling to the canvas in the final round as he ended a lengthy absence from the ring with a points victory.

The British cruiserweight contender floored Twardowski with a big right hand in the closing minutes, but he had to settle for a 79-72 verdict in his first fight for almost two years.

Pumping out a stiff jab, Riakporhe probed the defences of Twardowski, who was rocked back onto his heels by a right hand in the closing seconds of the first round.

Image: The Pole had provided stubborn resistance from the opening round

Riakporhe unloaded another chopping right in the second round, gradually gaining his range, and he targeted Twardowski's ribs with thudding hooks in the third.

The Pole was standing firm and he replied with body shots in the fourth, while he tried to rough up Riakporhe with crude punches in the fifth.

Blood dripped from the Londoner's nose as he fended off Twardowski with his jab in the sixth, but Riakporhe unloaded a short, sharp right hand in the seventh.

Image: Riakporhe floored Twardowski in the final round

A booming right then dumped Twardowski on his back in the final round, although he bravely resisted Riakporhe until the final bell.

Earlier in the evening, Linus Udofia had extended his unbeaten record to 17 victories after stopping Xhuljo Vrenozi in the third round.

𝗨𝗗𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗔 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗦 𝗣𝗢𝗪𝗘𝗥 ⚡@UdofiaLinus was in no mood to hang about earlier tonight 💥



📺 LIVE NOW | @SkySportsBoxing pic.twitter.com/LU9x1UEqpl — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 2, 2021

Image: Linus Udofia ruthlessly stopped Xhuljo Vrenozi

Udofia had wobbled Vrenozi with an uppercut before flooring him with a right hand, and the towel came in when the Luton fighter followed up with a fiery assault.

Cruiserweight Mikael Lawal also stayed on course for a major title fight after he suddenly halted Benoit Huber in the third round.

Image: Mikael Lawal landed a fight-ending right hand

A looping right hand from Lawal stiffened the legs of Huber and the referee quickly waving it off, despite protests from the Swiss fighter.