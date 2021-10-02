Germaine Brown secures English title shot after defeating Jamal Le Doux on points

Germaine Brown defeated Jamal Le Doux on points after a gruelling battle to secure a shot at the English super-middleweight title.
The unbeaten 27-year-old took a firm grip on the fight in the early rounds, but Le Doux forced Brown to work hard for a 99-92 verdict at The SSE Arena, Wembley.
In a lively opening round, Brown traded sharp combinations with Le Doux, as both fighters refused to give ground.
But Brown tried to take command in the second, drawing roars from the crowd with an eye-catching flurry of punches, while Le Doux was caught by hurtful counters in the third.
Raising the tempo, Brown troubled Le Doux with a fierce assault in the fourth, while the Kingston man continued to pump out stinging shots in the fifth.
Le Doux dug deep in the sixth as he traded uppercuts at close quarters, then caught Brown with a lead right hand in the seventh.
But Brown fired back with a jolting uppercut in the eighth, and rattled Le Doux with a right hand in the ninth.
Into the final round, Le Doux desperately tried to mount a late assault, although Brown hammered in hooks to seal victory on the scorecards.