Ebonie Jones produced a fiery points win over Vaida Masiokaite on her pro debut

Ebonie Jones produced a fiery points victory over Vaida Masiokaite in an impressive professional debut at The SSE Arena, Wembley.
The talented 23-year-old showcased her aggressive style from the opening bell as she bullied Masiokaite throughout the six rounds to earn a 59-55 verdict.
Charging out of her corner, Jones landed a string of looping right hands, and Masiokaite was quickly forced to hold in the opening round.
The Portsmouth boxer continued her aggressive assault, wobbling Masiokaite with a left hook in the second, and she pumped out more punches from head to body in the third.
Jones landed a succession of left hooks in the fourth, while Masiokaite withstood thudding body shots in the fifth.
With two minutes remaining, Jones searched for the stoppage as she whipped in hooks with both hands, but had to settle for a points win.