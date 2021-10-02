Ebonie Jones produced a fiery points win over Vaida Masiokaite on her pro debut

Ebonie Jones marked her professional debut with a points win over Vaida Masiokaite on an action-packed bill, with Richard Riakporhe and Germaine Brown also securing victories on the scorecards at The SSE Arena, Wembley

Saturday 2 October 2021 22:12, UK

Ebonie Jones
Image: Ebonie Jones celebrated a points win on her professional debut

Ebonie Jones produced a fiery points victory over Vaida Masiokaite in an impressive professional debut at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

The talented 23-year-old showcased her aggressive style from the opening bell as she bullied Masiokaite throughout the six rounds to earn a 59-55 verdict.

Charging out of her corner, Jones landed a string of looping right hands, and Masiokaite was quickly forced to hold in the opening round.

Ebonie Jones
Image: Jones troubled Vaida Masiokaite with her sustained aggression

The Portsmouth boxer continued her aggressive assault, wobbling Masiokaite with a left hook in the second, and she pumped out more punches from head to body in the third.

Jones landed a succession of left hooks in the fourth, while Masiokaite withstood thudding body shots in the fifth.

Also See:

Trending

With two minutes remaining, Jones searched for the stoppage as she whipped in hooks with both hands, but had to settle for a points win.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema