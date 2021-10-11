Bradley Rea on his emerging threat to middleweight division: 'More people are going to sit up and take notice'

Bradley Rea says he is the 'secret' threat at middleweight, but believes British rivals already know about his brutal intentions after a blistering stoppage win.

The 23-year-old displayed his ruthless instincts by flooring Lee Cutler on three occasions during a first-round victory in March, and he returns on this Saturday's Hughie Fury vs Christian Hammer bill, live on Sky Sports.

Rea is a rising contender in a domestic division which also includes world title challengers such as Chis Eubank Jr and Liam Williams, but he intends to enhance his reputation with another stunning victory.

MR EXCITEMENT🍿@bradrea_ would rather entertain the fans then take easy fights👏



Now he has the stage to show off his skills🎥🙌



📺Rea v Smith | October 16th | @SkySportsBoxing | @boxxer pic.twitter.com/T6H6MWor7F — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 8, 2021

"It hasn't been easy, but I'm finally ready to break out now," Rea told Sky Sports.

"My last fight, a lot of people didn't know who I was, but they realised the secret was getting out. Definitely over the next couple of months, more people are going to sit up and take notice.

"I'm big at the weight. Had a good win last time. There's some top people in the division, some great fights to be made.

Image: Bradley Rea is undefeated in 10

"I think I'm quite deceiving. A lot of people will look at me and think, 'Tall, skinny, ginger kid. Not up to much.

"But I can fight, I really can fight. I can mix my styles up quite well. I'm always in entertaining fights, no matter what."

With a 10-fight unbeaten record, Rea is edging closer to a title fight, and he plans to hunt down the current champions.

Image: Bradley Rea fights Jez Smith on Saturday, live on Sky Sports

"It's exciting, because I'm just getting to the point now where I'm being mentioned with these other lads," he said.

"Before that, I wasn't really, I was a step down. But they will be looking at me, will have one eye on me, and may be a little bit worried.

"Since I was eight-year-old, I wanted the British title. It's been a dream of mine. That's what the aim of the next few years is. I want to pick up titles on the way. I like the idea of going that old school route. English, British, Commonwealth.

"Whoever has got them titles, whoever is in the way, I'm happy to make those fights."

Image: Bradley Rea wants to be a Manchester hero

As one of Manchester hottest young talents, Rea is eager to emulate the achievements of Ricky Hatton and Anthony Crolla who attracted legions of fans with their dramatic title victories.

"That's been my dream since I was a little kid, boxing at a sold out Manchester Arena," said Rea. "I've managed to tick it off the list.

"I really do think I've got a style that people can get behind and build a bit of a following. Hopefully one day we can just sell the place out like Ricky and Ant did."

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

October 16 - Top Rank in San Diego

Emanuel Navarette vs Joet Gonzalez - WBO featherweight title

October 16 - BOXXER in Newcastle

Savannah Marshall vs Lolita Muzeya - WBO middleweight title

Hughie Fury vs Christian Hammer

Chris Eubank Jr vs Wanik Awidjan

Lewis Ritson vs Hank Lundy

October 24 - Top Rank in Atlanta

Shakur Stevenson vs Jamel Herring - WBO super-featherweight title

October 31 - Top Rank in New York

Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas

November 6 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche - IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles

November 6 - BOXXER in Liverpool

November 20 - BOXXER in London

Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola

Caroline Dubois professional debut

December 11 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey

December 18 - Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title