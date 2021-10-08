Chris Eubank Jr added to BOXXER Fight Night in Newcastle topped by Savannah Marshall's world title defence

Chris Eubank Jr has been added to a blockbuster BOXXER Fight Night in Newcastle, which is topped by Savannah Marshall's world title fight.

The British star faces Wanik Awidjan, who has 28 victories with just one defeat, on a packed bill at Utilita Arena, with Marshall defending her WBO middleweight title against undefeated challenger Lolita Muzeya in the main event on Saturday October 16, live on Sky Sports.

Eubank Jr, who is part of the Wasserman Boxing stable, had been due to fight last weekend, but opponent Anatoli Muratov was forced to withdraw due to medical grounds.

"It was always the plan to get straight back out," said Eubank Jr. "The cancellation was completely unexpected, it's a rare situation, it was frustrating, but I get it - some things are out of everybody's control. Now, I'm looking forward to getting back in the ring and fighting in Newcastle."

"He tried to duck me once because he was too afraid," said Awdijan. “But now there’s nowhere for him to hide from me anymore. I’ll make him remember me as his worst nightmare. I’m counting down the days. He better be prepared."

At the top of the bill, Marshall can stay on course for a super fight against America's multi-weight champion Claressa Shields, while Hughie Fury (25-3, 14 KO’s) collides with German power-puncher Christian Hammer (26-7, 16 KO’s).

Local hero Lewis Ritson (21-2, 12 KO’s) takes on former world title challenger ‘Hammerin’ Hank Lundy (31-9-1, 14 KO’s), and hot middleweight prospect Brad Rea (10-0) risks his perfect record against the dangerous Jez Smith (13-3-1).

"This was already a fantastic fight card stacked from top to bottom with world champions, top contenders and rising stars. The addition of Chris Eubank Jr confirms this as a can’t-miss event and probably the UK fight card of the year," said BOXXER founder Ben Shalom.

"We’re delighted to add Chris Eubank Jr to an action-packed Newcastle bill, topped by Savannah Marshall’s world title fight next Saturday, live on Sky Sports," said Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development for Sky Sports.

"It was incredibly unfortunate that Chris couldn’t fight last weekend but fighter safety comes first. Now we welcome him back in an intriguing clash with Wanik Awdijan. Chris has big aspirations of fighting the world’s top middleweights - and he’ll be eager to deliver an explosive display on a red-hot night in the north east.

"Hughie Fury faces Christian Hammer in a crucial heavyweight clash, while Lewis Ritson returns in a must-win fight with Hank Lundy, and Savannah takes centre stage as she defends her WBO middleweight belt against Lolita Muzeya."

"After the disappointment of last weekend, we're delighted to have secured Chris another fight so soon," said Kalle Sauerland, Head of Global Boxing at Wasserman.

"Newcastle is going to be rocking next Saturday as he joins a bumper bill of boxing at the Utilita Arena. They've had the football club takeover and now it's time for the Eubank takeover.

"Chris faces a tough test against Wanik Awdijan, a former IBF Youth Champion who is unbeaten in his last 21 fights, but this is his time to shine.

"We expect Chris to be at his destructive best as he continues his quest for Middleweight supremacy."

The card also features the best prospects from England’s north-east, a powerhouse of British boxing talent, including Newcastle heavyweight giant Steve ‘USSR’ Robinson (3-0, 2 KO’s), unbeaten Middlesbrough cruiserweight Michael Webster (5-0-0, 3 KO’s), Wallsend welterweight ace April Hunter (4-0) and Georgia O’Connor and Mark Dickinson, two north-east amateur standouts making their professional debuts.