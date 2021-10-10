Frank Sanchez floors and outclasses Efe Ajagba in points win to stay on course for world heavyweight title shot

Frank Sanchez floored Efe Ajagba in a commanding points win that edged the Cuban contender closer to a world heavyweight title fight.

Sanchez was a class above Ajagba in a battle of unbeaten rivals and he floored the Nigerian in the seventh round while sealing a unanimous decision with scores of 98-91, 98-91 and 97-92 on the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 bill.

Image: Sanchez floored Ajagba in the seventh round

The 29-year-old, who trains alongside Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, edged closer in the rankings towards a shot at Oleksandr Usyk's WBO belt, or the WBC title held by Fury.

Earlier in the evening, Robert Helenius received a disqualification victory over Adam Kownacki in their heavyweight rematch after the Polish fighter was punished for repeated low blows.

Image: Robert Helenius overcame Adam Kownacki again in their rematch

Kownacki had suffered a swollen eye in the opening round and despite a brief rally in the second, he was on the receiving end of a punishing assault from Helenius before being penalised for persistent fouls.

Jared 'Big Baby' Anderson also enhanced his heavyweight reputation with a second-round stoppage of Vladimir Tereshkin.

Image: Jared Anderson extended his unbeaten record to 10 victories

The Top Rank promoted prospect produced another explosive win as he trapped Tereshkin in the corner with a torrent of punches to force the referee's intervention.