Frank Sanchez floors and outclasses Efe Ajagba in points win to stay on course for world heavyweight title shot

Frank Sanchez floored Efe Ajagba in a commanding points win that edged the Cuban contender closer to a world heavyweight title fight.
Sanchez was a class above Ajagba in a battle of unbeaten rivals and he floored the Nigerian in the seventh round while sealing a unanimous decision with scores of 98-91, 98-91 and 97-92 on the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 bill.
The 29-year-old, who trains alongside Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, edged closer in the rankings towards a shot at Oleksandr Usyk's WBO belt, or the WBC title held by Fury.
Earlier in the evening, Robert Helenius received a disqualification victory over Adam Kownacki in their heavyweight rematch after the Polish fighter was punished for repeated low blows.
Kownacki had suffered a swollen eye in the opening round and despite a brief rally in the second, he was on the receiving end of a punishing assault from Helenius before being penalised for persistent fouls.
Trending
- Fury finally crushes Wilder in Las Vegas thriller
- Fury: Wilder rejected my words of respect
- Verstappen's big chance after Hamilton penalty | Turkish GP grid
- Keane: Brilliant Foden like quarterback Brady
- NFL London: Meet the Jets and Falcons
- Joshua triggers Usyk rematch - fight set for spring 2022
- Will Newcastle emulate Man City?
- Internationals: Ronaldo adds to record | Isak's wondergoal
- England ratings: Foden and Sancho star
- McTominay strikes late as Scots edge Israel in five-goal thriller
Jared 'Big Baby' Anderson also enhanced his heavyweight reputation with a second-round stoppage of Vladimir Tereshkin.
The Top Rank promoted prospect produced another explosive win as he trapped Tereshkin in the corner with a torrent of punches to force the referee's intervention.