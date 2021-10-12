Chris Eubank Jr on opponent Wanik Awidjan’s trash talk: 'He has to back up the things that he has said'

Chris Eubank Jr has vowed to make new rival Wanik Awidjan answer for the “outlandish things” he has said since their fight was agreed.

Eubank Jr returns to action on Saturday in Newcastle, live on Sky Sports, finally able to release any pent-up frustration after two previous opponents withdrew from fighting him inside of a week.

Germany-based Awidjan has stepped up and has already made some bold claims that Eubank Jr tried to avoid facing him by trying to chase a different opponent.

✨𝗘𝗨𝗕𝗔𝗡𝗞 𝗝𝗥 𝗝𝗢𝗜𝗡𝗦 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧𝗟𝗘 𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗬!🥳@ChrisEubankJr has been added to the exciting Newcastle bill and will face German middleweight Wanik Awdijan over 10 rounds live on Sky Sports💪



📺Oct 16th @ArenaNewcastle

Marshall✅ Eubank Jr ✅ Ritson✅ Fury✅ pic.twitter.com/10gahMJ8zm — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 8, 2021

Eubank Jr was previously set to face Anatoli Muratov who pulled out on the morning of their fight on medical grounds. Muratov had got the nod ahead of Awidjan, who now has his chance.

Eubank Jr said about Awidjan: "He couldn't make the weight. He wanted to come in at 12st. We found someone else.

"He took that as me being scared.

"He took to social media and said some outlandish things.

"He is in a position where he has to back up the things that he has said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Eubank Jr expects to fight Gennadiy Golovkin within a year

"I'm interested to see, when we are face to face at the press conference and when we get in the ring, if he will have the same energy as he had on social media."

Eubank Jr's trainer, the legendary Roy Jones Jr, said about the brewing animosity with Awidjan: "I love to have [Eubank Jr's] engine running. When it is running, great things happen. I'm happy that he talked junk!

"It's easy to adapt because I prepare him for whatever. If an opponent does A or B, he may come out and do C. My job is to get him ready.

"These are just hurdles. If you can't overcome these hurdles, how do you expect to overcome the hurdle of becoming world champ?"

"The things I've gone through... boxing doesn't come close"@ChrisEubankJr returns to the ring after his family was recently hit by tragedy. He doesn't need boxing... but his passion for the sport is as strong as ever👊 pic.twitter.com/5PBf8fImI0 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 8, 2021

Eubank Jr intends to tee up a major fight in December with a statement victory over Awidjan on a bill promoted by BOXXER that features Savannah Marshall and Hughie Fury.

Eubank Jr said about Awidjan: "I have a very good opponent - 28 wins, only one defeat, coming in from Germany.

"He's ready to go, I'm ready to go.

"Before a fight you study the opponent, look at his fights, look at his strengths and weaknesses, how you can exploit him, figure out the best tactics.

"That has changed three times now.

"But this is my life. I have sparred and fought every type of opponent. I won't see anything that I haven't already seen a million times before.

"I need to adapt my style and strategy.

"We know what we are going to do with him."

Image: Eubank Jr has the chance to propel himself into major fights

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

October 16 - Top Rank in San Diego

Emanuel Navarette vs Joet Gonzalez - WBO featherweight title

October 16 - BOXXER in Newcastle

Savannah Marshall vs Lolita Muzeya - WBO middleweight title

Hughie Fury vs Christian Hammer

Chris Eubank Jr vs Wanik Awidjan

Lewis Ritson vs Hank Lundy

October 24 - Top Rank in Atlanta

Shakur Stevenson vs Jamel Herring - WBO super-featherweight title

October 31 - Top Rank in New York

Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas

November 6 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche - IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles

November 6 - BOXXER in Liverpool

November 20 - BOXXER in London

Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola

Caroline Dubois professional debut

December 11 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey

December 18 - Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title