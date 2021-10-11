Dillian Whyte on a fight with Tyson Fury: WBC must 'force my position' and give champion 'no choice'

Dillian Whyte has demanded that the WBC gives Tyson Fury “no choice” but to agree a mandatory title fight, and finally end his lengthy wait for a shot at the belt.

Fury's sensational victory over Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight in Las Vegas on Saturday extended his own undefeated record and reign as WBC heavyweight champion.

Whyte's long-held status as mandatory challenger could lead to his maiden chance at the belt if he overcomes Otto Wallin later this month.

"Fury has the belt. Wilder had the chance to fight me for three years but didn't," Whyte told Sky Sports News.

"Hopefully now the WBC forces my position and Fury has no choice.

"It's a massive British fight, a major fight for Britain.

"Fury is an unpredictable man who might say: 'I am done!'

"I hope we can make a fight when I get past Wallin.

"But Fury is a difficult guy to plan.

"I haven't heard a word from him about making a fight."

Image: Whyte could earn a mandatory shot at Fury

Whyte has been forced to wait, enduring a defeat to Alexander Povetkin before winning their rematch, while Fury and Wilder duked it out in a classic trilogy.

His moment could finally arrive if he edges Wallin, the Swedish southpaw who badly cut and pushed Fury to the brink.

"I would be lying if I said I wasn't looking at them," Whyte said. "I am definitely looking at fighting Fury.

"Wallin is a dangerous operator - he pushed Fury all the way.

"I am looking to fight Fury next if everything goes according to plan.

"I'm always up against it, I'm always in hard fights. I'm used to it.

"I could pull out of the Wallin fight just to fight Fury but that isn't my mindset. I can't wait around for what Fury is doing.

"My mindset is that I've got nothing to lose. I'm not scared to take risks. They see danger in fighting me.

"I will risk it all, if need be."

Whyte said about the former WBC champion: "Wilder took a lot of punishment which could have finished his career.

"Last time Mark Breland [the trainer who was later sacked] stopped him which saved his career.

"His corner were 'yes-men' which allowed him to take too much punishment. It can be detrimental to a fighter's confidence.

"He was struggling from round three onwards.

"He could never want to fight again."

Whyte reflected on Fury's latest win over Wilder: "The fight went exactly as I thought it would go.

"Wilder put the muscle in the wrong place, on his upper body. I thought he would tire.

"I thought he would try to knock Fury out in the first two rounds.

"I knew Fury would lean on him.

"Wilder did look better than I thought."

Whyte's old rival Anthony Joshua has triggered a rematch clause to avenge his defeat to new IBF, WBA and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk.

"People say Joshua needs to change this and that," Whyte said.

"The only thing he needs to change is his mindset.

"Forget trying to please people and impress people. You're not going to out-box him.

"You are a big, strong guy. Take the fight to Usyk!

"Joshua was spent, and Usyk was walking around like it was a walk in the park. It should be the other way around because Joshua is the bigger man.

"Joshua has been a wrecking ball his entire career but, all of a sudden, he decided to change.

"You can add to your style but you should never go away from what you truly are, or you are searching for something that isn't there.

"He needs to be honest with himself, and change things in his mind."

