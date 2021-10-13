Hughie Fury warned by ex-sparring partner Cassius Chaney: 'You have to figure out the puzzle but we have shared rounds'

Hughie Fury has been given a warning by his former sparring partner Cassius Chaney, who wants to overtake him in the thriving heavyweight scene.

Chaney, who has amassed an unblemished record of 21 wins with 14 knockouts, is now targeting Fury, who meets Christian Hammer in Newcastle on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Fury, still just 27 years old despite his wealth of experience, is aiming to re-enter the world title picture with an emphatic victory on Saturday.

WILL HUGHIE KO HAMMER?🤜💥



The last man to stop Christian Hammer was a certain Tyson Fury six years ago... can @hughiefury find an explosive finish on Saturday?



Fury v Hammer | Saturday 7.30pm

Chaney said about Fury: "Me and Hughie would make a cool fight because our styles are completely different.

"If I came to the UK, me and Hughie would make for a fun fight. I helped Hughie with sparring a few times. First I came out to help Tyson when he fought Wladimir Klitschko. Then I came back to help Hughie when he fought Kubrat Pulev.

"My style would give Hughie problems. I have a strong style when I implement it. The thing with Hughie? He is smart in the ring, and he has experience even though people don't give him credit for it. He is a good boxer.

"You have to figure out the puzzle but we have shared rounds so I am familiar with how he moves."

Hughie Fury: I will become heavyweight champion

Hughie's cousin Tyson Fury, who recovered from being knocked down twice to defend his WBC title last weekend in a heavyweight classic against Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight.

'The Gypsy King' insisted that result makes him the clear No 1 in boxing's blue riband division.

Chaney also sparred with Tyson ahead of his monumental win back in 2015 against Wladimir Klitschko, and that experience has given the 34-year-old confidence he belongs at the top level, claiming: "It helped me to know that I belong in boxing.

"Peter Fury said: 'We need you to stay for another month'. I was elevated to the top sparring partner.

"I had no experience - then Fury went and won. It was great to experience a championship-level camp."

Tyson Fury said he is the best fighter of his era and that he 'feels sorry' for all of his opponents

With Anthony Joshua having lost his WBA, IBF and WBO titles to Oleksandr Usyk last month and having triggered a rematch clause for next year, Dillian Whyte can establish himself as Fury's mandatory challenger if he beats Otto Wallin.

Chaney said about Tyson Fury: "It is about game-planning. I helped Otto Wallin [for his fight against Fury]. His game-plan was really intelligent.

"He did well in the fight and it boosted his name and his career."

"𝐼'𝑀 𝑀𝐸𝒜𝒩𝒯 𝒯𝒪 𝐵𝐸 𝒲𝒪𝑅𝐿𝒟 𝒞𝐻𝒜𝑀𝒫"🌍@hughiefury believes his time is coming and father @peterfury says he ticks all the boxes to get to the very top

