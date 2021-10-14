Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul ‘not far off’ says promoter Frank Warren who is 'sorting contracts out'

Tommy Fury’s grudge match with Jake Paul is being negotiated and his promoter Frank Warren says “I think it’s going to happen”.

The younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and the YouTuber-turned-boxer began their rivalry in a series of social media spats which escalated into challenges to settle it in the ring.

"We're sorting contracts out at the moment," Fury's promoter Warren told Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jake Paul and Tommy Fury's backstage bust-up! Footage courtesy of @DevSahni_

"Until they are signed, we know it doesn't mean anything.

"If it happens, it will be in the States.

"I think it's going to happen. We're not far off doing it."

Fury recently won his US debut on the undercard to Paul's best win yet, against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

They were involved in a furious backstage confrontation when their paths crossed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tommy Fury says he will make Jake Paul pay for his personal comments and break every bone in his face!

Fury's older sibling, the heavyweight champion, weighed in on this rivalry by claiming that he would make Tommy quit boxing if he failed to beat Paul.

This prompted Paul to up the ante - he proposed a bet that, if he lost, he would pay Fury an extra $500,000 but if Fury lost he must change his name to 'Tommy Fumbles' for a year.

Warren joked: "Part of the contract is that we've got to decide what the other guy has to change his name to!

"That will have to be replicated."

Paul has won all four of his fights since swapping the online world for the boxing ring.

Fury, who found fame on Love Island, is undefeated in seven.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jake Paul says a future showdown with Tommy Fury could be a 'massive fight'

"They are both novices," Warren said. "Tommy has had seven fights, the other guy four.

"Tommy has a lot to learn. He has to learn his craft. His last amateur fight was when he was 15.

"But if he can earn the money that he would earn from this fight? Who am I to stand in the way? It's life-changing.

"What Jake has done is phenomenal. He has managed to monetise this.

"The place was rammed [when Fury and Paul boxed on the same night]. The crowd got there at 7pm and watched every single fight.

"We had Daniel Dubois on the show.

"It's quite amazing."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Claressa Shields says that she would never fight on a Jake Paul undercard and could beat him 'right now'.

Warren predicted about Fury vs Paul: "It will be real fun, the press conferences and everything. They are both witty guys.

"The fight itself? I fancy Tommy to be too much for him.

"Let's get it signed and we'll find out."

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

October 16 - Top Rank in San Diego

Emanuel Navarette vs Joet Gonzalez - WBO featherweight title

October 16 - BOXXER in Newcastle

Savannah Marshall vs Lolita Muzeya - WBO middleweight title

Hughie Fury vs Christian Hammer

Chris Eubank Jr vs Wanik Awidjan

October 24 - Top Rank in Atlanta

Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson - WBO super-featherweight title

October 31 - Top Rank in New York

Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas

November 6 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche - IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles

November 6 - BOXXER in Liverpool

November 20 - BOXXER in London

Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola

Caroline Dubois professional debut

November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title

December 11 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey

December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal

Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

December 18 - Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title