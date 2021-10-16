Viddal Riley to host free and live ringside watchalong during Chris Eubank Jr and Savannah Marshall's fights

Join Viddal Riley from ringside on Saturday night in Newcastle for his watchalong – part of a new era of Sky Sports Boxing coverage – streamed live on our website, YouTube and Facebook.

Popular social media star and cruiserweight contender Riley will be close enough to the ring to feel the impact of an explosive night.

Savannah Marshall's defence of the WBO middleweight title against Lolita Muzeya and Chris Eubank Jr's comeback against Wanik Awidjan will be included in Riley's watchalong.

Image: Follow Viddal Riley live and free on Sky Sports' website, YouTube and Facebook on Saturday night

Keep an eye out for some special guests joining Riley from his ringside seat.

Riley, who has over 1m subscribers on his YouTube channel, will bring fans even closer to some of the biggest names in British boxing, in his new role as a social media presenter.

An exciting bill in Newcastle on Saturday night begins with Hughie Fury's heavyweight fight against Christian Hammer, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Arena from 7.30pm.

Image: Viddal Riley is a YouTuber and cruiserweight contender

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

October 16 - BOXXER in Newcastle

Savannah Marshall vs Lolita Muzeya - WBO middleweight title

Hughie Fury vs Christian Hammer

Chris Eubank Jr vs Wanik Awidjan

October 24 - Top Rank in Atlanta

Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson - WBO super-featherweight title

October 31 - Top Rank in New York

Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas

November 6 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche - IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles

November 6 - BOXXER in Liverpool

November 20 - BOXXER in London

Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola

Caroline Dubois professional debut

November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title

December 11 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey

December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal

Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

December 18 - Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title