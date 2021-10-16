Viddal Riley to host free and live ringside watchalong during Chris Eubank Jr and Savannah Marshall's fights

Join Viddal Riley from ringside on Saturday night in Newcastle for his watchalong – part of a new era of Sky Sports Boxing coverage – streamed live on our website, YouTube and Facebook.
Popular social media star and cruiserweight contender Riley will be close enough to the ring to feel the impact of an explosive night.
Savannah Marshall's defence of the WBO middleweight title against Lolita Muzeya and Chris Eubank Jr's comeback against Wanik Awidjan will be included in Riley's watchalong.
Keep an eye out for some special guests joining Riley from his ringside seat.
Riley, who has over 1m subscribers on his YouTube channel, will bring fans even closer to some of the biggest names in British boxing, in his new role as a social media presenter.
An exciting bill in Newcastle on Saturday night begins with Hughie Fury's heavyweight fight against Christian Hammer, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Arena from 7.30pm.
Sky Sports Boxing schedule
October 16 - BOXXER in Newcastle
Savannah Marshall vs Lolita Muzeya - WBO middleweight title
Hughie Fury vs Christian Hammer
Chris Eubank Jr vs Wanik Awidjan
October 24 - Top Rank in Atlanta
Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson - WBO super-featherweight title
October 31 - Top Rank in New York
Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas
November 6 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche - IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles
November 6 - BOXXER in Liverpool
November 20 - BOXXER in London
Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola
Caroline Dubois professional debut
November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title
December 11 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey
December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal
Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles
December 18 - Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title