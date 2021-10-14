Chris Eubank Jr and Wanik Awdijan in row ahead of fight: 'Why didn't you fight me the first time?'

Chris Eubank Jr vowed to punish his opponent Wanik Awdijan for his trash talk when a fiery argument broke out ahead of their fight.

Eubank Jr and Awdijan will settle their differences on Saturday in Newcastle, live on Sky Sports, alongside Savannah Marshall's world title defence and Hughie Fury's heavyweight fight.

Eubank Jr said at Thursday's press conference about his opponent: "I'm disappointed in this man here because he had so much to say online. So much heat and energy came from his social media.

"Now? I see a man who doesn't have the same fire."

Awdijan shot back: "Just wait."

CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING PRESS CONFERENCE.ST,JAMES...S PARK,.NEWCASTLE.PIC;LAWRENCE LUSTIG.CHRIS EUBANK JR AND WANIK AWDIJAN COME FACE TO FACE BEFORE THEY MEET ON THE BOXXER PROMOTION AT THE UTILITA ARENA ON SATURDAY NIGHT (16-10-21).
Image: Eubank Jr and Awdijan argued back-and-forth

Eubank Jr told him: "This is your shot, kid. You had a lot to say on social media."

Eubank Jr was scheduled to fight two weeks ago but Sven Elbir withdrew due to Covid-19, then his replacement Anatoli Muratov pulled out on the day of the bout for medical reasons.

Awdijan, a Germany-based contender who has won 28 of his 29 fights, insisted he was considered as an opponent two weeks ago but Eubank Jr opted to avoid him.

He asked: "Why didn't you fight me the first time?"

Eubank Jr said: "Because you were overweight."

Awdijan: "Three kilos? You were scared. Everyone has their excuses."

CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING PRESS CONFERENCE.ST,JAMES...S PARK,.NEWCASTLE.PIC;LAWRENCE LUSTIG.CHRIS EUBANK JR AND WANIK AWDIJAN COME FACE TO FACE BEFORE THEY MEET ON THE BOXXER PROMOTION AT THE UTILITA ARENA ON SATURDAY NIGHT (16-10-21).
Image: Eubank Jr is returning in a grudge match

Eubank Jr claimed his rival was not displaying signs of confidence despite his words: "I'm disappointed because you said I was scared."

Awdijan: "You were! Don't be fooled by my appearance. I will have the same energy."

Eubank Jr then warned him: "I want to make sure that you understand this - before you said the things that you said, you were just a guy that I needed to beat to get to the next guy. There was no malice.

"After seeing the things you said? I have a reason to terrorise you. I hope you understand the position you have put yourself in."

CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING PRESS CONFERENCE.ST,JAMES...S PARK,.NEWCASTLE.PIC;LAWRENCE LUSTIG.CHRIS EUBANK JR AND WANIK AWDIJAN COME FACE TO FACE BEFORE THEY MEET ON THE BOXXER PROMOTION AT THE UTILITA ARENA ON SATURDAY NIGHT (16-10-21).
Image: Eubank Jr is aiming for a major fight later this year

Awdijan had earlier claimed: "Everyone is beatable, even him. He's a human, like me. He has two losses, too."

Eubank Jr's promoter Nisse Sauerland said: "He has pedigree. At this stage of Chris' career we do not want banana skins, we can't afford slip-ups.

"We have very, very big fights waiting."

Image: Live on Sky Sports on Saturday - Chris Eubank Jr, Savannah Marshall and Hughie Fury

