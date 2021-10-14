Savannah Marshall warned of Lolita Muzeya’s KO threat as Claressa Shields super-fight looms

Savannah Marshall insists she would be "a fool to overlook anyone" as Lolita Muzeya aims to ruin the dream fight with Claressa Shields.

Undefeated Marshall will put her WBO middleweight title on the line against Muzeya on Saturday in Newcastle, live on Sky Sports, alongside Hughie Fury's heavyweight fight and Chris Eubank Jr's return.

Victory for Marshall keeps her on a collision course with long-term rival Shields, the two-division undisputed champion, in what would be the biggest women's fight of all time.

Marshall insisted that she isn't thinking of Shields yet: "It doesn't come into play. It's Lolita that's in front of me, Lolita that's there on Saturday night.

CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING PRESS CONFERENCE.ST,JAMES...S PARK,.NEWCASTLE.PIC;LAWRENCE LUSTIG.SAVANAH MARSHALL AND LOLITA MUZEYA COME FACE TO FACE BEFORE THEY MEET ON THE BOXXER PROMOTION AT THE UTILITA ARENA ON SATURDAY NIGHT (16-10-21).
Image: Marshall will defend her WBO middleweight title

"I know I will beat Claressa. And I know I will beat Lolita. But saying it and doing it are different things.

"Lolita is in my way. I'll get shot of her and crack back on with Claressa."

BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom said: "As she said, Savannah needs to focus on Lolita who is a top fighter.

"We are looking to unify in December. We signed Claressa to a two-fight deal.

"We know it's going to happen. We know both fighters want it.

"We believe Savannah is the best fighter in the world.

"With [her trainer] Peter Fury behind her as well? There is nothing that can stop her."

CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING PRESS CONFERENCE.ST,JAMES...S PARK,.NEWCASTLE.PIC;LAWRENCE LUSTIG.SAVANAH MARSHALL AND LOLITA MUZEYA COME FACE TO FACE BEFORE THEY MEET ON THE BOXXER PROMOTION AT THE UTILITA ARENA ON SATURDAY NIGHT (16-10-21).
Image: Marshall's challenger is unbeaten in 16

Marshall said about Saturday's opponent: "I'm expecting a tough fight from Lolita.

"I'd be a fool to overlook anyone.

"She's unbeaten, she doesn't know what it's like to lose.

"I expect the best version of her.

"I am well-prepared for anything Lolita brings.

"I'm confident in my skills. I can punch, I can box on the back foot or come forwards."

Her trainer Peter Fury added: "It's about boxing and skills, not all about power."

Marshall's challenger Muzeya, the Zambian who has won all 16 of her fights so far, said: "She is a champion and a good boxer but has never faced someone like me.

"There is only one Lolita!

"You will see what is going to happen.

"It is going to change my life - that's why I'm here to win."

Eubank, Marshall, Fury
Image: Live on Sky Sports on Saturday - Eubank Jr, Marshall, Hughie Fury

