Emanuel Navarrete and Joet Gonzalez in icy stare after making featherweight limit at weigh-in for WBO title fight

Emanuel Navarrete and Joet Gonzalez were in peak condition before a tense stare-down at the weigh-in ahead of their world championship encounter.

Navarrete's WBO featherweight title is up for grabs in San Diego, live on Sky Sports Arena, from 4am on Saturday morning.

"I feel very strong," said Mexico's Navarrete, who has won 34 of his 35 fights.

🇲🇽 COOL CUSTOMER 😎



Emanuel Navarrete looked very relaxed at the first head to head with @JoetGonzalez1 before their WBO world title clash👑



📺Navarrete v Gonzalez | Saturday 4am | Sky Sports Arena | @trboxing pic.twitter.com/qwGUubzGlJ — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 14, 2021

"I've seen changes in my body for the best, and I think this division is the best for me.

"I think this is going to be a tough fight. He is a tough opponent. We are basically fighting in his hometown, closer to where he lives. Without a doubt, he's a great fighter. He always comes forward. I expect a tough fight.

"Moving up [in weight] is not something that I'm considering now. I'm just focused on the fight with Joet. What I've heard is comments, but I'm not really thinking about moving up."

GONZALEZ PLANS SAN DIEGO SHOCK😱@JoetGonzalez1 has the power and aggression to make it an uncomfortable night for WBO champ Emanuel Navarrete 😤



📺Navarrete v Gonzalez | Saturday 4am | Sky Sports Arena | @trboxing pic.twitter.com/Kk6IfDgsQz — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 13, 2021

California's Gonzalez, who has won 24 of 25, reflected on his unsuccessful world title challenge against Shakur Stevenson: "Sometimes it's just not your night. I work hard and train hard for every fight.

"I don't take nobody lightly. It just simply wasn't my night. I rebounded with a win over Miguel Marriaga, and I think I showed the public I'm here to fight the best out there.

"It's not an easy fight. It's a tough fight. Navarrete has a style that's very unique, very hard to figure out, and that's why he's a champion. I trained really hard, and I'm coming with everything. I'm planning on leaving with that belt.

"It means everything. It's my childhood dream. I always wanted to be a world champion. That's why I started boxing in the beginning. That's the plan, to bring that belt back home."

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

October 16 - Top Rank in San Diego

Emanuel Navarrete vs Joet Gonzalez - WBO featherweight title

October 16 - BOXXER in Newcastle

Savannah Marshall vs Lolita Muzeya - WBO middleweight title

Hughie Fury vs Christian Hammer

Chris Eubank Jr vs Wanik Awdijan

October 24 - Top Rank in Atlanta

Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson - WBO super-featherweight title

October 31 - Top Rank in New York

Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas

November 6 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche - IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles

November 6 - BOXXER in Liverpool

November 20 - BOXXER in London

Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola

Caroline Dubois professional debut

November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title

December 11 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey

December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal

Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

December 18 - Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title