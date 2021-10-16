Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will appear on same BOXXER Fight Night bill on December 11, live on Sky Sports

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will reignite their rivalry when they appear on the same BOXXER Fight Night bill ahead of a massive world title showdown in 2022.
America's two-time undisputed champion makes her UK debut as she joins British rival Marshall on another big BOXXER show on Saturday December 11, live on Sky Sports, in Birmingham.
The two world champions are set to share the ring next year in a women's super fight, which will settle a long-running feud that stems back to when Marshall defeated Shields in the 2012 World Amateur Championships.
Shields has since emerged as an elite champion in the professional ranks, claiming world titles in three weight classes, including every major belt at super-welterweight and middleweight.
Marshall is also unbeaten in her hugely impressive paid career, with nine stoppages in 11 victories, including an explosive stoppage of Hannah Rankin to secure the WBO middleweight belt last October.
Trending
- Neville on Man Utd: Shoddy, scrappy and scruffy
- Pogba: Man Utd need to change | Ole: I made bad calls
- Eubank Jr 'breaks rival's rib' with body shots
- Neville: Chelsea showed their title credentials
- STREAM: Hughie Fury's heavyweight fight
- Hughie Fury pounds Hammer to a halt
- FREE STREAM: Aramco Team Series LIVE!
- Klopp: Right now, Salah best in the world
- Hits and misses: Mo's world but Ole has issues
- Man Utd defend decision to fly to Leicester
BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom said: "We believe that we have the best fighter in the sport. Claressa feels that she is the best.
"We have them both on the same platform.
🚨 𝗖𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗦𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗖𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗦𝗘 🚨@Savmarshall1 and @Claressashields will both feature on a December 11 Birmingham bill 💫👑— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 16, 2021
📺 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 | @SkySportsBoxing | @Boxxer pic.twitter.com/RHuo00ZxL1
"[Their super-fight] is going to happen very soon.
"It's time for Savannah to feel like she is a superstar."
Marshall said: "Claressa couldn't last two minutes with me!"
Shields replied: "She came through with a win - she broke the Savannah Marshall curse!
"We will fight December 11 next to each other, then we will fight each other next.
"She beat me in the amateurs. I am undefeated as a pro. Let's get that straight.
"I've always wanted to fight her again. I am the better fighter and will prove it next year.
"I have a lot of power, a lot of skill, and I'm not the same fighter that I was when I was 17.
"I have beaten the best women in three weight classes.
"I have everything it takes to beat her - to stop her - in England."
October 24 - Top Rank in Atlanta
Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson - WBO super-featherweight title
October 31 - Top Rank in New York
Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas
November 6 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche - IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles
November 6 - BOXXER in Liverpool
November 20 - BOXXER in London
Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola
Caroline Dubois professional debut
November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title
December 11 - BOXXER in Birmingham
Savannah Marshall
Claressa Shields
December 11 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey
December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal
Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles
December 18 - Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title