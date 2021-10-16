Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will appear on same BOXXER Fight Night bill on December 11, live on Sky Sports

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will reignite their rivalry when they appear on the same BOXXER Fight Night bill ahead of a massive world title showdown in 2022.

America's two-time undisputed champion makes her UK debut as she joins British rival Marshall on another big BOXXER show on Saturday December 11, live on Sky Sports, in Birmingham.

The two world champions are set to share the ring next year in a women's super fight, which will settle a long-running feud that stems back to when Marshall defeated Shields in the 2012 World Amateur Championships.

Image: Claressa Shields is a two-time undisputed world champion

Shields has since emerged as an elite champion in the professional ranks, claiming world titles in three weight classes, including every major belt at super-welterweight and middleweight.

Marshall is also unbeaten in her hugely impressive paid career, with nine stoppages in 11 victories, including an explosive stoppage of Hannah Rankin to secure the WBO middleweight belt last October.

BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom said: "We believe that we have the best fighter in the sport. Claressa feels that she is the best.

"We have them both on the same platform.

"[Their super-fight] is going to happen very soon.

"It's time for Savannah to feel like she is a superstar."

Marshall said: "Claressa couldn't last two minutes with me!"

Shields replied: "She came through with a win - she broke the Savannah Marshall curse!

"We will fight December 11 next to each other, then we will fight each other next.

"She beat me in the amateurs. I am undefeated as a pro. Let's get that straight.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Savannah Marshall KO'd Lolita Muzeya to retain her WBO belt

"I've always wanted to fight her again. I am the better fighter and will prove it next year.

"I have a lot of power, a lot of skill, and I'm not the same fighter that I was when I was 17.

"I have beaten the best women in three weight classes.

"I have everything it takes to beat her - to stop her - in England."

