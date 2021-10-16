Bradley Rea floors spirited Jez Smith in thrilling points victory at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Bradley Rea floored and nearly stopped Jez Smith to seal a hugely entertaining points victory at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle.
The 23-year-old middleweight dropped Smith with a body shot in the opening round, but he sustained a badly swollen eye in a thrilling back-and-forth battle before earning a 77-75 verdict.
Rea appeared to be on the brink of stopping Smith in the eighth and final round, ramming in a succession of right hands, although he still extended his unbeaten record to 11 wins.
But April Hunter's perfect professional record was ended by a battling points win for Kirstie Bavington.
The Newcastle boxer was troubled by sustained pressure from Bavington, who shrugged off a badly bloodied nose while sealing a 59-56 win.
Earlier in the evening, Georgia O'Connor marked her professional debut with a stylish points victory over Ester Konecna.
The talented 21-year-old controlled Konecna with her composed skills while earning a 60-55 verdict.
In the opening bout, Mark Webster sent out a warning to his British cruiserweight rivals with a ruthless stoppage of Gennadi Stserbin.
Webster extended his undefeated record to six wins, unloading a barrage of punches on Stserbin, who retired in his corner after the second round.