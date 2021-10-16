Bradley Rea floors spirited Jez Smith in thrilling points victory at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Bradley Rea extends unbeaten record with points win over Jez Smith, but April Hunter suffers first defeat to Kirstie Bavington, while Georgia O'Connor and Mark Webster both produce victories in Newcastle

Saturday 16 October 2021 19:19, UK

Bradley Rea
Image: Bradley Rea defeated Jez Smith in a thrilling battle

Bradley Rea floored and nearly stopped Jez Smith to seal a hugely entertaining points victory at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle.

The 23-year-old middleweight dropped Smith with a body shot in the opening round, but he sustained a badly swollen eye in a thrilling back-and-forth battle before earning a 77-75 verdict.

Rea appeared to be on the brink of stopping Smith in the eighth and final round, ramming in a succession of right hands, although he still extended his unbeaten record to 11 wins.

April Hunter
Image: April Hunter was beaten on points by Kirstie Bavington

But April Hunter's perfect professional record was ended by a battling points win for Kirstie Bavington.

The Newcastle boxer was troubled by sustained pressure from Bavington, who shrugged off a badly bloodied nose while sealing a 59-56 win.

Georgia O&#39;Connor
Image: Georgia O'Connor made a winning start to her pro career

Earlier in the evening, Georgia O'Connor marked her professional debut with a stylish points victory over Ester Konecna.

The talented 21-year-old controlled Konecna with her composed skills while earning a 60-55 verdict.

In the opening bout, Mark Webster sent out a warning to his British cruiserweight rivals with a ruthless stoppage of Gennadi Stserbin.

Michael Webster
Image: Michael Webster completed a second-round stoppage of Gennadi Stserbin

Webster extended his undefeated record to six wins, unloading a barrage of punches on Stserbin, who retired in his corner after the second round.

