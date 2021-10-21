Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez on Caleb Plant before undisputed fight: 'It's the most animosity I've had with an opponent’

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has opened up on the "bad blood" with Caleb Plant as they close in on settling their feud inside the ring.
Canelo and Plant swung punches in a nasty bust-up during their first press conference face-off last month ahead of their undisputed super-middleweight championship fight on November 6.
Canelo accused Plant of making personal insults towards his family, which his rival denied. Plant was left with a cut on his face.
"It's new for me to have this much bad blood with an opponent," Canelo said.
"It's very different from normal and it's definitely the most animosity I've had with an opponent heading into a big fight.
"I'm sticking with my prediction of a knockout before round eight. The first couple of rounds will be difficult, but as the fight progresses, I am going to be able to get him out of there.
"I delivered the message I had to at our press conference. I don't have to say anything else to Plant. I'm just going to prepare to face him in the ring on November 6.
"I've never been involved in anything like what happened at the first press conference between me and Caleb.
"I've been in the ring for huge fights like this a lot of times. For him, it's going to be a challenge being in there for a fight of this magnitude for the first time. He's going to have to control his emotions."
Canelo holds the WBA, WBC and WBO titles and has, since last December, ended the undefeated streaks and championship reigns of British pair Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders.
Plant, unbeaten in 21, holds the IBF belt.
"I'm a complete fighter," Canelo warned. "I can do various things in the ring. I can be aggressive, I can counter-punch, I can move. At the end of the day, I know I have to be a complete fighter. That's what I've learned to be under [trainer] Eddy Reynoso.
"The secret to me and Eddy's relationship is our discipline. My mind is so strong and I'm going to use that to my advantage in this fight."
Sky Sports Boxing schedule
October 24 - Top Rank in Atlanta
Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson - WBO super-featherweight title
October 31 - Top Rank in New York
Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas
November 6 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche - IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles
November 6 - BOXXER in Liverpool
Super-lightweight tournament
November 20 - BOXXER in London
Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola
Caroline Dubois professional debut
November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title
December 11 - BOXXER
Savannah Marshall
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin
December 11 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey
December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal
Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles
December 18 - Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title