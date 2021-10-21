Josh Taylor's undisputed world-title fight against Jack Catterall rescheduled after Scotsman suffers knee injury

Thursday 21 October 2021 19:01, UK

Josh Taylor
Image: Josh Taylor's world-title defence against Jack Catterall has been rescheduled to February 26

Josh Taylor's world-title fight against Jack Catterall has been rescheduled after Scotland's undisputed super-lightweight champion suffered a knee injury.

Taylor was due to defend his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO belts against Catterall on December 18, but the fight has been pushed back until February 26.

Taylor said: "I'm gutted I won't be able to defend my title on December 18 as originally planned, but I wanted to make sure I was 100 percent healthy to give my incredible fans the show they deserve.

Jack Catterall, Frank Warren
Image: Jack Catterall is the WBO mandatory challenger for Taylor

"This homecoming has been a long time in the making, and it will be worth the wait. I will see everyone on February 26."

Catterall said: "Everything happens for a reason! I am gutted not just for me but for everyone who had planned to go.

"I will remain professional and continue working for the new date. 2022, I will be world champion.

"Obstacles like this are nothing new for me. I will turn the frustration into positive energy."

Top Rank's Bob Arum, who promotes Taylor, said: "It's going to take a couple months longer than expected, but rest assured, Josh Taylor's homecoming will happen February 26, and it will be one of the biggest boxing events ever on Scottish soil."

