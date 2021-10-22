Shakur Stevenson taunts Jamel Herring at weigh-in for WBO super-featherweight title fight

Shakur Stevenson was separated from Jamel Herring after taunting the WBO super-featherweight champion at the weigh-in for this weekend's fight.

The unbeaten 24-year-old again tried to grab the WBO belt from Herring and then delivered a few parting words before they share the ring in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports.

Stevenson, who is bidding to become champion in a second division, weighed in at the 130lbs limit, while Herring came in marginally lighter at 129.8lbs ahead of the fourth defence of his WBO belt.

Herring had previously trained in the same gym as Stevenson, although their rivalry has flared up in fight week.

"He's not my friend. I don't talk to him outside of boxing," Stevenson said at the press conference.

"If he slips up and makes any mistakes, I am going to capitalise.

Image: Herring and Stevenson were both inside the super-featherweight limit

"You will see a special night - my coming out party. He said he spoil it? So let's see."

Herring had replied: "It's not personal. I've heard worse and been through worse.

"We will put our personal feelings to the side and go to battle."

Image: Nico Ali Walsh (left) resumes his pro career on the undercard

On the undercard, Muhammad Ali's Grandson, Nico Ali Walsh will target his second professional victory against James Westley II.

Xander Zayas also returns to action as the unbeaten 19-year-old seeks his 11th straight win over Dan Karpency.

