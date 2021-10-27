Jared Anderson's next step towards replacing Tyson Fury will be a fight in front of a huge American audience

Jared Anderson's reputation as the future successor to Tyson Fury will be at stake when he fights in front of a huge American audience, says promoter Bob Arum.

Anderson was showcased on the Fury vs Wilder 3 bill as he stopped Vladimir Tereshkin in the second round for his 10th win, all by knockout, but he will now take another sizeable step towards becoming a heavyweight star.

His promoter Arum has revealed plans for Anderson to feature on the Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey show on December 11, in a prime position after US television coverage of the Heisman Trophy.

Image: Jared Anderson has knocked out all of his 10 opponents

"Jared Anderson, it shows what we think of him, is going to open that show," Arum told Sky Sports.

"There will be millions of people, having watched the Heisman, will continue to watch boxing and can see what Tyson Fury says will be the next heavyweight champion after him - and that's Jared Anderson."

The 21-year-old was tipped to rule the division by Fury, who again recruited Anderson for explosive sparring sessions in preparation for last month's trilogy clash with Deontay Wilder.

Arum helped Fury launch his second world title reign, and the Top Rank boss hopes Anderson can eventually replace the WBC king.

"Tyson said the next heavyweight champion after him is Jared Anderson, and I saw it with my own eyes how Jared gave him fantastic sparring on both [second and third] of the Wilder fights," said Arum.

Fury's father John has previously told Sky Sports: "There's one - Jared Anderson. He's an unbeaten heavyweight with [promoter] Bob Arum.

"I do believe he can be the next big thing when Tyson is gone.

"But the kid is only 21-years-old. He's got a bit to do yet.

"He's the only one who stands out for me. All these other guys? They are all on the same par."

Image: Top Rank are planning Anderson's path towards a world title

Arum, who has promoted a succession of heavyweight prospects, admits there are big expectations for Anderson.

"He's 21-years of age. He's had 10 fights, all knockouts," said Arum.

"I've loved him from the beginning. He had a great amateur pedigree.

"He sort of reminds me of the young Muhammad Ali, the way he carries himself.

"I don't put him in the same category, but the way he carries himself and the confidence that he has, going into a ring.

"Obviously I have very high hopes for him. It's early on, but I do think he's the real goods."