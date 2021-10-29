Jose Zepeda's weigh-in with Josue Vargas ended in a wild brawl ahead of WBC 'silver' title fight this weekend

Jose Zepeda's weigh-in with Josue Vargas descended into a wild brawl ahead of their WBC 'silver' title fight this weekend, live on Sky Sports.

The super-lightweight rivals became embroiled in a physical confrontation at the final face-off for their fight in New York, live coverage of which begins at 1am on Sunday morning on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event.

Both fighters had weighed in at 139lbs, inside the limit, but there were chaotic scenes after Zepeda pushed away Vargas on the stage.

Zepeda then threw a punch as both teams scuffled in front of the cameras before they were eventually separated.

The winner of Zepeda-Vargas will edge closer to a world title fight against Scotland's undisputed champion Josh Taylor.

"Wherever he takes it, I'm going to take it. I already proved I could go as hard as it gets," Zepeda had said at the final press conference.



"He's a young fighter. He still needs a lot of experience. He doesn't know it. His team probably doesn't know it yet, but Saturday he will get to see that boxing is not a game."

Vargas had replied: "I give respect to Zepeda for taking the fight, because he didn't have to.

"He's ranked [No. 1] by the WBC, so I give props to him because fighting me is a whole different ball game.

"The only fighter he's [fought] with kind of a good style is [Jose] Pedraza. That was it.

"He's never faced anyone like me who's young - I'm 23 years old - who has the energy, but not only that, has great footwork."

