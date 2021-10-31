Florian Marku returns against French contender Jorick Luisetto on BOXXER bill on November 20, live on Sky Sports

Florian Marku returns against French contender Jorick Luisetto on an action-packed BOXXER bill on November, topped by Richard Riakporhe on November 20.

The hugely popular Albanian can continue his impressive rise up the rankings with a win over Luisetto at The SSE Arena, Wembley, with Riakporhe facing Olanrewaju Durodola for the WBC silver cruiserweight title in the main event.

Olympian Caroline Dubois, one of the most exciting talents in amateur boxing, also makes her pro debut in the capital, while Hosea Burton battles Dan Azeez for the British light-heavyweight title.

Image: Marku joins Caroline Dubois and Richard Riakporhe on the BOXXER bill

Mikael Lawal, another destructive cruiserweight, is back in action along with the highly-rated duo of Adam and Hassan Azim.

Marku stayed on a collision course with the biggest names in the division after defeating Maxim Prodan on points to claim the IBF international title on the Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk bill.

Image: Marku sealed a commanding win over Maxim Prodan at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

But Luisetto has big ambitions of his own, having racked up a record of 11 victories with just two defeats.

The fiery Marku brings a legion of fans to his fights and will be aiming to deliver another explosive triumph.

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

November 6 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche - IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles

November 6 - BOXXER in Liverpool

Super-lightweight tournament

November 20 - BOXXER in London

Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola

Florian Marku vs Jorick Luisetto

Caroline Dubois professional debut

November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title

December 11 - BOXXER

Savannah Marshall

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin

December 11 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey

December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal

Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title