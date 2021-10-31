Florian Marku returns against French contender Jorick Luisetto on BOXXER bill on November 20, live on Sky Sports

Florian Marku returns against French contender Jorick Luisetto on an action-packed BOXXER bill on November, topped by Richard Riakporhe on November 20.
The hugely popular Albanian can continue his impressive rise up the rankings with a win over Luisetto at The SSE Arena, Wembley, with Riakporhe facing Olanrewaju Durodola for the WBC silver cruiserweight title in the main event.
Olympian Caroline Dubois, one of the most exciting talents in amateur boxing, also makes her pro debut in the capital, while Hosea Burton battles Dan Azeez for the British light-heavyweight title.
Mikael Lawal, another destructive cruiserweight, is back in action along with the highly-rated duo of Adam and Hassan Azim.
Marku stayed on a collision course with the biggest names in the division after defeating Maxim Prodan on points to claim the IBF international title on the Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk bill.
Trending
- Tottenham board considering Nuno's future
- India hopes hanging by thread after New Zealand hammering
- How Ole's 'last throw of the dice' unlocked a winning formula
- Dyer to undergo liver transplant
- Solskjaer salutes Man Utd tactical masterstroke
- Newcastle transfer rumours: Toon want Ten Hag
- Keane's verdict on no-shots Spurs: 'They're boring'
- Jeff Stelling to leave Soccer Saturday at end of the season
- Ronaldo stars at Spurs as Man Utd ease Ole pressure
- Mercedes explain penalties amid 'catastrophic' title fear
But Luisetto has big ambitions of his own, having racked up a record of 11 victories with just two defeats.
The fiery Marku brings a legion of fans to his fights and will be aiming to deliver another explosive triumph.
Sky Sports Boxing schedule
November 6 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche - IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles
November 6 - BOXXER in Liverpool
Super-lightweight tournament
November 20 - BOXXER in London
Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola
Florian Marku vs Jorick Luisetto
Caroline Dubois professional debut
November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title
December 11 - BOXXER
Savannah Marshall
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin
December 11 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey
December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal
Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles
February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title