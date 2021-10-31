Florian Marku returns against French contender Jorick Luisetto on BOXXER bill on November 20, live on Sky Sports

Florian Marku can continue his rise up the rankings with a win over Jorick Luisetto on the BOXXER bill on November 20, topped by Richard Riakporhe and also featuring the pro debut of Caroline Dubois, live on Sky Sports

Sunday 31 October 2021 18:23, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Florian Marku has earned a reputation as a fiery welterweight contender

Florian Marku returns against French contender Jorick Luisetto on an action-packed BOXXER bill on November, topped by Richard Riakporhe on November 20.

The hugely popular Albanian can continue his impressive rise up the rankings with a win over Luisetto at The SSE Arena, Wembley, with Riakporhe facing Olanrewaju Durodola for the WBC silver cruiserweight title in the main event.

Olympian Caroline Dubois, one of the most exciting talents in amateur boxing, also makes her pro debut in the capital, while Hosea Burton battles Dan Azeez for the British light-heavyweight title.

Caroline Dubois, Richard Riakporhe, Florian Marku
Image: Marku joins Caroline Dubois and Richard Riakporhe on the BOXXER bill

Mikael Lawal, another destructive cruiserweight, is back in action along with the highly-rated duo of Adam and Hassan Azim.

Marku stayed on a collision course with the biggest names in the division after defeating Maxim Prodan on points to claim the IBF international title on the Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk bill.

Trending

Florian Marku
Image: Marku sealed a commanding win over Maxim Prodan at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

But Luisetto has big ambitions of his own, having racked up a record of 11 victories with just two defeats.

The fiery Marku brings a legion of fans to his fights and will be aiming to deliver another explosive triumph.

Also See:

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

November 6 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche - IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles

November 6 - BOXXER in Liverpool
Super-lightweight tournament

November 20 - BOXXER in London
Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola
Florian Marku vs Jorick Luisetto
Caroline Dubois professional debut

November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title

December 11 - BOXXER
Savannah Marshall
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin

December 11 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey

December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal
Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema