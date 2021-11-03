Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Caleb Plant primed for undisputed super-middleweight title showdown after Grand Arrivals

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez spoke about "legacy" as he shone at the Grand Arrivals in Las Vegas ahead of his undisputed championship fight against Caleb Plant.
Canelo's WBA, WBC and WBO titles and Plant's IBF belt are at stake on Saturday night to decide the rightful ruler of the super-middleweight division.
"It means a lot to me to win this fight for my legacy," said Canelo.
"That's why we are here. He's a good fighter with a lot of skills, but that's nothing new for me.
"Saturday night, I'm going to make history."
Plant said: "I've dedicated my life to this sport.
"I've sacrificed a lot. We're happy to be here, but we're not just happy to be here.
"We are here to win those belts and become the first undisputed super middleweight champion of all time."
Canelo and Plant also have bitter animosity at the heart of their fight.
At their first press conference face-off, punches were thrown and Plant left the scene with blood on his face.
Tennessee's Plant is undefeated in 17 fights and this is his fifth world title bout.
Canelo is aiming to complete a spectacular sweep of the division - since December, he has taken the belt and the undefeated record of British pair Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders, and is now vowing that the same fate awaits Plant.
They will go face-to-face again at a press conference on Wednesday night.
