Raphael Akpejiori adds another knockout win after declaring his intention to challenge Tyson Fury

Raphael Akpejiori stormed to another ruthless knockout victory after declaring his intention to challenge Britain's world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

The unbeaten Nigerian stopped Santander Silgado in the opening round in Miami on Saturday night, extending his destructive record to 13 knockouts in 13 victories.

Akpejiori aims to earn a world title fight by next year, if he continues his explosive progress, and has revealed how his ultimate ambition would be a showdown with WBC champion Fury.

Image: Tyson Fury is Britain's undefeated WBC champion

"He is the man at the top and my goal is to go to the top," Akpejiori told Sky Sports this week.

"He's been doing this for a long time. I've been doing this for a good part of five years.

"I'm learning a lot over the course of time. I believe that when I get there, when I get to fighting him, I will beat him."

The Miami-based contender, who is trained by former world champion Glen Johnson, would welcome the opportunity to test Fury's punch resistance.

Image: Akpejiori celebrated another destructive victory with trainer Glen Johnson

"If I ever knocked Tyson Fury down, I will keep boxing like it's the start of the round," Akpejiori has said.

"It would be very stupid for me to go in there and start gassing myself with power punches, knowing the man in front of me is a Terminator.

"I'll work for another knockdown and hopefully I'll get three or four knockdowns in a row. I have to stop him on his back or even on his feet, then I can raise my hand in victory.

"The Terminator will be beaten, that's what I'm saying."