Terence Crawford: Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez 'getting all of the fights that he wants' but 'I have to prove' that I'm No 1

Terence Crawford has delivered a chilling message that "my time is coming" to prove he reigns above Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez as boxing’s king.

Undefeated Crawford will defend his WBO welterweight championship against Shawn Porter on November 20, live on Sky Sports, in the toughest test of his career to date.

Canelo's capture of the undisputed super-middleweight championship by ending the perfect records of Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant inside a year has seen him feted as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, a mantle that Crawford believes is his own.

Image: Crawford was undisputed at super-lightweight

"He is definitely doing things differently to me because he is able and capable of doing those things," Crawford told Sky Sports about Canelo's sensational 12-month stretch.

"He has fought four times in the past year.

"He has become undisputed.

"He is getting all of the fights that he wants right now. Unfortunately, I haven't been able to."

Image: Canelo became undisputed super-middleweight champion

Crawford is a three-weight world champion who became undisputed at super-lightweight (a feat that Josh Taylor has emulated) and now sits atop the welterweight division.

A fight with longstanding rival Errol Spence Jr, the unbeaten IBF and WBC champion, has never materialised (Spence Jr was out of action due to a serious car crash and, this year, withdrew from fighting Manny Pacquiao due to a major eye injury).

Pacquiao's exit from the sport had also left Crawford with a void in his search for an elite opponent until he was paired with Porter, a former two-time champion who gave Spence Jr a hellacious run for his money.

Crawford will finally have his chance to remind the world that he may reign above Canelo as boxing's No 1 fighter.

Image: Crawford vs Porter, live on Sky Sports, November 20

"It has been frustrating," he admitted about watching Canelo's run of form.

"But what's meant for me, I will have.

"Everything happens for a reason and I believe that my time is coming."

Asked what his goal to prove was, Crawford said: "To be the best fighter in the world. Simple.

"I feel like I'm already there, but I have to prove it to the world and it starts with Porter."

A host of major fights could finally open up for Crawford if he dispatches the rugged and experienced Porter.

Image: Crawford is undefeated in 37 fights

Yordenis Ugas, who upset Pacquiao, owns the WBA belt and would represent a unification bout.

Rising star Vergil Ortiz Jr is ranked No 1 by the WBO so will soon be in Crawford's sights.

Britain's Taylor, who fights Jack Catterall on February 26 live on Sky Sports, shares Top Rank as a promoter with Crawford. A fight between them would be a battle between two undisputed champions.

Crawford has won all of his 37 fights to date, with 28 KOs.

