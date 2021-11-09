Cori Gibbs 'a star' after BOXXER Series win and will return with 'more power', says promoter Ben Shalom

Cori Gibbs has "huge potential" after rediscovering his love of boxing by triumphing in the BOXXER Series, says promoter Ben Shalom.

Gibbs won the thrilling one-night tournament by beating Sean Dodd, Lee Appleyard and Tom Farrell to announce himself as a force to be reckoned with.

BOXXER promoter Shalom intends to put Gibbs back into the ring in December 11 in a weight division that will show a more destructive side: "At lightweight you will see him with more power - that will surprise people.

"He can go far, potentially further than British title level.

"He'd had two years out of the ring before Saturday night. He'd fallen out of love with the sport. But he took this tournament very seriously - although he was ill in the two weeks leading up to it.

"It just shows why this tournament is needed - opportunities don't come often, but he was a talented boxer who needed one.

"He could go from strength to strength.

"If he did that on the back of a two-year absence, what can he do if he's fighting regularly, he's active, and he's given the right opportunity?

"He is someone we are really excited about.

"He's 16-0 and we will take it slow but he has huge potential."

Image: Ben Shalom says Cori Gibbs is 'a star'

Sky Sports' Carl Froch said about Gibbs after he won the BOXXER Series: "He took a risk coming into this tournament because he's not accustomed to losing, he's got a winner's record, and as a professional you want to protect that until you get to world level.

"That aura of invincibility goes a long way.

"He needs to gain more experience in the top 10 in Britain.

"He's 28, still young enough, has an amateur pedigree of 55 wins in 58 bouts. He looks the part, he speaks well, I like his brand!

"He could go places."

Shalom added about Gibbs' breakthrough night: "He had a ridiculously good amateur record so this format suited him.

"I knew it would be a hard night for him but I knew he was the most technically skilled.

"But he was one of the youngest, and it worried me that he is really a lightweight.

"It was a hostile atmosphere in Liverpool fighting against two Scousers. To come through that shows a lot of composure and guts.

"There are so many good fighters that just don't get a chance.

Image: Cori Gibbs is undefeated in 16

"I think we've got a star in Cori.

"We had already discussed what to do with him afterwards, whether he won or lost.

"There is a big future for him."

The BOXXER Series will return, after the exciting super-lightweight edition, with a "heavier" weight category. Shalom is considering light-heavyweights or cruiserweights.

Saturday's tournament was lit up by Sean 'Masher' Dodd, who Shalom wants to work with again.

Dodd had previously explained a tumultuous two years in his personal life, revealing: "I was on the floor, literally on the floor. Nobody was there to help me."

Shalom said: "He deserves another fight. I have been speaking about a potential Ben Fields fight in Birmingham.

"He deserves a send-off and was a big part of the show."

