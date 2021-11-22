Terence Crawford says he's on a 'different path' to Josh Taylor despite talk of a future world title showdown

Terence Crawford says he's on a 'different path' to Josh Taylor, despite speculation about a future showdown between two elite world champions.
Crawford defended his WBO welterweight championship and his status as one of boxing's pound-for-pound stars by becoming the first man to stop Shawn Porter on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
The three-weight world king had previously been linked with a future fight against Taylor, who has emulated Crawford by collecting every world title at super-lightweight.
But Crawford has told Sky Sports: "Down the road, maybe we can visit that fight, but right now he's got business to take care of.
"After that, then who knows?
"But right now he's at 140[lbs], I'm at 147 and I'm looking at unification fights and therefore we're on different paths right now, until we meet up."
Taylor, who faces WBO mandatory challenger Jack Catterall in Glasgow on February 26, was ringside to watch Crawford.
"A brilliant performance. It kind of unfolded the way I thought it was going to unfold," Taylor told Sky Sports.
"I knew it was going to be tough for Crawford in there.
"I only gave Crawford one or two of the early rounds, but he started finding his range. He started catching him as he was coming in. Walking him onto a shot like I said he maybe would."
TAYLOR PRAISES "BRILLIANT" BUD👏@JoshTaylorBoxer says Terence Crawford produced a great performance and the fight developed as he predicted👊🔮 pic.twitter.com/ZL3aMcXX2k— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 21, 2021
Asked about the Crawford fight, Taylor said: "No, I don't know really. I'm sort of forgetting about all this at the minute. I've got my own fight to focus on, which is Jack Catterall and it's a very big fight, a very big risk, so I'm focusing on that.
"We'll see how the fight goes and after it, then we can talk about these discussions and see what's happening.
"But yeah it is very exciting. It's a very exciting prospect, for sure."
Scotland was the scene of Crawford's first-ever world championship fight - in 2014, as somewhat of an unknown quantity, he dazzled to take Ricky Burns' WBO lightweight belt.
"I wouldn't say I have too many good memories, aside from becoming champion at that time," Crawford reflected on his sole fight outside of the US.
"It was definitely an experience. I was in hostile territory.
"I was the centre of attention, fighting against the hometown kid.
"There was a lot at stake. It was a hefty experience."
