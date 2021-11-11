Chris Eubank Jr settles bitter rivalry with Liam Williams in a huge British battle on December 11 live on Sky Sports

Chris Eubank Jr can settle his bitter rivalry with Liam Williams in a huge British middleweight battle in Cardiff on December 11, live on Sky Sports.

Eubank Jr's world title ambitions are at stake against Williams, who will receive red-hot support from his home fans in their fiery grudge fight at the Motorpoint Arena.

With both contenders well known for their all-action styles, Eubank Jr and Williams are expected to deliver one of the most electrifying British fights of the year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eubank Jr's brutal body shots forced Wanik Awdijan to retire on his stool

Eubank Jr has stayed on course for a WBA title shot after Wanik Awdijan retired in the corner following five punishing rounds in Newcastle last month.

"Liam Williams has been saying a lot to try to catch my attention and bait me into fighting him," said Eubank Jr.

"It’s now got to the point where everyone is asking me to shut him up, and on December 11, I’m going to give the people what they want.

"As I’ve said, I’m only involved in big fights from now on and this is the fight people want to see. They want to see if Williams can back up what he’s been saying - which he won’t.

"I’m on a mission towards world titles and Liam Williams is someone I’ve got to go through to get there. I’m looking forward to shutting him up."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liam Williams has vowed to inflict a devastating defeat on Eubank Jr

Williams emerged with credit as he challenged WBO champion Demetrius Andrade in April, troubling the American with a determined late assault before losing by unanimous decision.

"I'm very excited to get the fight made," said Williams. "It's been coming for a long time. I can't wait to shut his mouth once and for all. There's nothing like a big domestic showdown to get the juices flowing.

"A lot of people have been calling for this fight for a long time. I personally think it’s the biggest all-British fight outside of AJ and Fury.

"I’m really excited and just counting down the days. I’ve not been that impressed with Chris’ recent performances. People are talking about how he’s brought Roy Jones in to improve him, but if I’m being totally honest, I don’t think he’s improved one bit.

"A win in this fight and possibly even a stoppage over Eubank and my name is going to be well and truly out there and in the mix for world titles.”

Claressa Shields also makes her UK debut after signing a deal with BOXXER, defending her WBA, WBC and IBF world middleweight titles against Ema Kozin.

WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall will next compete on BOXXER's first card of the new year, scheduled for February 2022, as she rehabilitates a hand injury sustained in her second-round stoppage of Lolita Muzeya last month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Claressa Shields inflict a ruthless stoppage loss

"This fight will be incredible," said Ben Shalom, BOXXER founder and CEO. "They genuinely dislike each other, they both come forward non-stop and Eubank is heading into the dragon’s den to settle their dispute on Williams’ home soil.

"I’ll be amazed if this doesn’t turn out to be British boxing’s fight of the year."

"This is the fight that everyone has been talking about," said Wasserman Boxing promoter Kalle Sauerland.

"The public demand has been overwhelming. On December 11, Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams are finally going to meet in the centre of the ring to settle their differences once and for all.

"This is without a doubt the biggest fight in British boxing right now."

Adam Smith, Sky Sports Head of Boxing Development, said: "We’re delighted to deliver a pre-Christmas cracker as Chris Eubank Jr collides with Liam Williams in a huge British battle on December 11, live on Sky Sports.

"Chris Eubank Jr’s world title ambitions will be severely tested by Williams, the fiery Welshman, who dragged WBO champion Demetrius Andrade into a punishing dogfight earlier this year.

"With their heated feud ready to boil over, Williams will relish the chance to inflict a crushing defeat. Is Eubank Jr ready for the biggest names in the world? We’ll soon find out as Sky Sports serves up a festive treat!"

Buy tickets for Eubank Jr vs Williams from 12pm on Friday November 12 at boxxer.com.