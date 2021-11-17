Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams offer no 'respect' ahead of grudge fight: 'Either he will quit or get knocked out'

Chris Eubank Jr insists Liam Williams will "pay for what he has said" when their nasty rivalry is settled in an exciting domestic fight.

Eubank Jr and Williams will collide in Cardiff on December 11, live on Sky Sports, the culmination of a feud which began with insults on social media.

"Respect is definitely not a word I would use for my feelings towards Liam," Eubank Jr said before an intense face to face.

"He has said a lot of reckless things online. It doesn't sit well with me.

"This is a grudge match, a genuine domestic rivalry. It is personal. He has made it personal.

"He has come here today and tried to talk about respect? It has gone too far past that now.

"He will pay for what he has said. He will get embarrassed."

Williams interrupted with "shut your mouth, Chris" and added: "We're not each other's type of person.

"I don't have much respect for him personally. I don't like the way he goes about his business.

"He's not my type of guy. He's not somebody I'd want to be friends with.

"I've said a couple of things to him online. Things I stand by.

"If he doesn't like it, who cares? I don't."

The British rivals are each vying to return to the world middleweight title picture but their ambitions are at stake when they clash next month.

Williams, who will have home advantage in Wales, teased his game-plan: "We all know what his strengths and weaknesses are. Anyone with a good jab and a bit of movement he'll struggle with.

"If you stand in front of him with no head movement, he will punch holes in you.

"He's very tough and durable."

Eubank Jr replied: "You are going to get obliterated.

"It will be a fun fight. The styles we have will gel well. He doesn't have what it takes to stop what I will do. Eventually I will get to him.

"Either he will quit or get knocked out.

"With his style, I don't see it going 12 rounds. He's got heart, will, determination. But that heart will get him hurt.

"He talks about game-plans and strategies? That won't save you. You don't have the skills."

Eubank Jr, who is now trained by the legendary Roy Jones Jr, admitted the animosity with Williams could cloud his judgement inside the ring: "There may be points where I should step off or do something which Roy has taught me, but I will want to tear him up.

"It will be a challenge. There will be points in the fight where I have to decide to do my style or Roy's style."

Williams hit back: "He knows how to talk, he's a pretty good talker. He must have had lessons. His daddy must have paid for lessons. But he needs to prove himself."

