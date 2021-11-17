Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter to go face to face ahead of world title clash - watch live stream here

Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter will size each other up for the first time at Wednesday night's press conference - watch a live stream from 10pm.
Crawford's WBO welterweight championship and his status as one of the world's top fighters will be at stake in Las Vegas, live on Sky Sports, from 2am on Sunday morning.
Asked if there is animosity with Crawford, Porter told Sky Sports: "Not yet, not yet. It will change. As the days go on.
"I'm a fighter who is active, not reactive.
"Terence will have to react to me. I will not react to Terence.
"He's a fighter so I've got a feeling that he will want to fight.
"I've got a feeling he will abandon some of the things he does well. And that's what we want him to do."
