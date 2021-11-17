Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter to go face to face ahead of world title clash - watch live stream here

Terence Crawford will defend his WBO welterweight title and his undefeated record against Shawn Porter in Las Vegas, live on Sky Sports from 2am on Sunday morning

Wednesday 17 November 2021 14:24, UK

Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter will size each other up for the first time at Wednesday night's press conference - watch a live stream from 10pm.

Exclusive live coverage from the Crawford v Porter press conference in Las Vegas

Crawford's WBO welterweight championship and his status as one of the world's top fighters will be at stake in Las Vegas, live on Sky Sports, from 2am on Sunday morning.

Asked if there is animosity with Crawford, Porter told Sky Sports: "Not yet, not yet. It will change. As the days go on.

"I'm a fighter who is active, not reactive.

"Terence will have to react to me. I will not react to Terence.

"He's a fighter so I've got a feeling that he will want to fight.

"I've got a feeling he will abandon some of the things he does well. And that's what we want him to do."

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

November 20 - BOXXER in London
Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola
Florian Marku vs Jorick Luisetto
Hosea Burton vs Dan Azeez - British light-heavyweight title
Mikael Lawal

November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title

December 11 - BOXXER in Cardiff
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin

December 11 - Top Rank in New York
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey
Jared Anderson vs Oleksandr Teslenko
Nico Ali Walsh
Xander Zayas

December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal
Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title

