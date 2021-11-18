Keyshawn Davis and Richard Torrez Jr will launch pro careers with Top Rank after winning Olympic silver medals

Keyshawn Davis and Richard Torrez Jr have signed long-term promotional deals with Top Rank after they both returned from Tokyo with Olympic silver medals.

Davis, who is one of the hottest talents in US boxing, was edged out in the lightweight final by Andy Cruz, while Torrez Jr shared a thrilling heavyweight battle with Bakhodir Jalolov before emerging with silver.

Unbeaten super-lightweight Kelvin Davis, Keyshawn's older brother, has also signed a promotional contract with Top Rank.

Image: Davis has already claimed three victories as a professional boxer

Keyshawn Davis had launched his pro career before the Olympics, racking up three wins, including an appearance on the same bill as Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

"When I look at all the great fighters Bob Arum promoted, it's an honour to continue that legacy," he said.

"I know it will be my time one day, so I'm going to trust the process, develop my skills, and work towards becoming a world champion. The Davis Brothers are coming to make their mark."

Torrez Jr, who is now preparing for his debut in the paid ranks, said: "After the Olympics, I took my time in deciding my professional future, and I was impressed with what Top Rank had to offer.

Image: Richard Torrez Jr aims to become America's new heavyweight title challenger

"I want to build something in this sport, and Top Rank has a long history of developing young fighters into champions.

"I am also thrilled to be joined at Top Rank by my Olympic team-mates. Duke, Tiger, Troy, Keyshawn, and I grew up together as amateurs. I can't wait to see what the future holds."

