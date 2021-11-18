Keyshawn Davis and Richard Torrez Jr will launch pro careers with Top Rank after winning Olympic silver medals

Keyshawn Davis and Richard Torrez Jr have signed long-term promotional deals with Top Rank after they both returned from Tokyo with Olympic silver medals.
Davis, who is one of the hottest talents in US boxing, was edged out in the lightweight final by Andy Cruz, while Torrez Jr shared a thrilling heavyweight battle with Bakhodir Jalolov before emerging with silver.
Unbeaten super-lightweight Kelvin Davis, Keyshawn's older brother, has also signed a promotional contract with Top Rank.
Keyshawn Davis had launched his pro career before the Olympics, racking up three wins, including an appearance on the same bill as Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.
"When I look at all the great fighters Bob Arum promoted, it's an honour to continue that legacy," he said.
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Pogba & Ole futures, De Jong to City?
- F1's heightened tension | When could titles be won?
- Fury is warned: 'All AJ has thought about is Usyk'
- Somerset investigate Jack Brooks over historical tweets
- Antonio returns early after West Ham co-owner charters private jet
- Winning with wing-backs: Tuchel's tactical triumph
- The set-piece 'genius' transforming Arsenal
- Mercedes' bid for Verstappen review set for Thursday
- Rangers close to agreeing Van Bronckhorst deal
- How Trent's Liverpool role has evolved
🤔𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝗙𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗗𝗢𝗪𝗡📝— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 17, 2021
We look at they key factors that could decide the welterweight super fight in Vegas 🎰🌟 #CrawfordPorter
📺Crawford v Porter | Sunday 2am | @SkySportsBoxing | @trboxing pic.twitter.com/Hsq7f5vPc0
"I know it will be my time one day, so I'm going to trust the process, develop my skills, and work towards becoming a world champion. The Davis Brothers are coming to make their mark."
Torrez Jr, who is now preparing for his debut in the paid ranks, said: "After the Olympics, I took my time in deciding my professional future, and I was impressed with what Top Rank had to offer.
"I want to build something in this sport, and Top Rank has a long history of developing young fighters into champions.
"I am also thrilled to be joined at Top Rank by my Olympic team-mates. Duke, Tiger, Troy, Keyshawn, and I grew up together as amateurs. I can't wait to see what the future holds."
Sky Sports Boxing schedule
November 20 - BOXXER in London
Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola
Natasha Jonas
Florian Marku vs Jorick Luisetto
Hosea Burton vs Dan Azeez - British light-heavyweight title
Mikael Lawal
November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title
December 11 - BOXXER in Cardiff
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin
December 11 - Top Rank in New York
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey
Jared Anderson vs Oleksandr Teslenko
Nico Ali Walsh
Xander Zayas
December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal
Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles
February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title