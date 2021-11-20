Demetrius Andrade retains WBO middleweight belt with ruthless stoppage win over Jason Quigley

Demetrius Andrade floored Jason Quigley on three occasions in a ruthless stoppage win as the WBO middleweight champion staked his claim again for a big-name bout.

The unbeaten American overwhelmed Quigley with speed and accuracy, dropping the Irishman in the opening round before Andrade delivered two more rapid knockdowns to force the intervention of the referee.

Andrade hopes his explosive performance will finally secure a unification clash in a division which includes IBF king Gennadiy Golovkin and WBC title holder Jermall Charlo.

Image: Andrade's speed had quickly overwhelmed Quigley

"I did what I said I would do, I looked good and felt good," said Andrade. "I delivered a message tonight - what's next and who's next.



"Every time I get in the ring, I do something different, and I can do it all, and whatever I need. Patience.

"So many times, you see people get knocked down and then they knock the other guy down. So, I keep patient in there and wait for the shots to land. But you asked for KOs, and I give you KOs so let's go.



"I'm 31-0, Olympian and World champion, so what more do I need to do?"

Image: Demsey McKean broke down Haynesworth's resistance

On the Andrade vs Quigley undercard, Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean marked his US debut with a sixth round stoppage victory over Don Haynesworth.