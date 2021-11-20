Natasha Jonas cruises to comeback win as she relaunches world title bid

Natasha Jonas delivered a reminder of her quality in a one-sided win over Vaida Masiokaite on Saturday ahead of a return to the world title scene.
The Liverpool veteran won on points in a six-rounder and immediately signalled her intention to finally become a world champion in 2022.
She came agonisingly short of that feat in her two previous fights (a draw with Terri Harper and a nail-bitingly close loss to Katie Taylor) but has now signed a promotional deal with Sky Sports Boxing and BOXXER.
"It's been three years since I boxed in front of a crowd and was in the home corner," Jonas said after her comeback win.
"I wanted to get ring rust off, and I was rusty.
"A big year, next year, with the titles that I've been dreaming of for so long.
"I want to get those belts.
"I feel like I deserve them, I'm good enough, I've been unlucky on occasions.
"There are champions out there that I'm not afraid of. I'm not scared to go up a weight or down a weight.
"If you've got a belt at 130lbs, 140lbs or 147lbs? Anyone can get it!"