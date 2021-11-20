Adam and Hassan Azim both delivered explosive knockout victories to light up The SSE Arena

Adam and Hassan Azim both delivered whirlwind knockout wins as the highly-rated brothers lived up to their big reputations at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

The 19-year-old Adam Azim floored Stu Greener twice in a second-round stoppage victory, while his older brother Hassan marked his professional debut with a destructive one-punch knockout of Ivan Njegac

Banging in body shots, Adam Azim had quickly tested the durability of Greener, who was dropped by a right hook in the closing seconds of the opening round.

Image: Azim celebrated his victory in acrobatic style

Another right hook dumped Greener to the canvas, just seconds into the next round, and Azim celebrated his swift victory with a backflip.

"It was fantastic," said trainer Shane McGuigan, who trains both Azim brothers.

"He's come out, he's entertained, he's given you a knockout win.

"I think this kid is going to be a special, special talent."

Earlier in the evening, older brother Hassan marked his arrival in the paid ranks with a knockout inside the opening minute.

Hassan backed Njegac up with a body shot, then whipped in a hurtful right hook that sent the Croatian crumpling to the canvas, and he did not beat the count.