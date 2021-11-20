Adam and Hassan Azim both delivered explosive knockout victories to light up The SSE Arena

Adam and Hassan Azim both delivered whirlwind knockout wins as the highly-rated brothers lived up to their big reputations at The SSE Arena, Wembley.
The 19-year-old Adam Azim floored Stu Greener twice in a second-round stoppage victory, while his older brother Hassan marked his professional debut with a destructive one-punch knockout of Ivan Njegac
Banging in body shots, Adam Azim had quickly tested the durability of Greener, who was dropped by a right hook in the closing seconds of the opening round.
Another right hook dumped Greener to the canvas, just seconds into the next round, and Azim celebrated his swift victory with a backflip.
"It was fantastic," said trainer Shane McGuigan, who trains both Azim brothers.
"He's come out, he's entertained, he's given you a knockout win.
"I think this kid is going to be a special, special talent."
Earlier in the evening, older brother Hassan marked his arrival in the paid ranks with a knockout inside the opening minute.
Hassan backed Njegac up with a body shot, then whipped in a hurtful right hook that sent the Croatian crumpling to the canvas, and he did not beat the count.