Richard Riakporhe describes himself as 'a monster' after knockout win and warns rivals that they cannot hide

Richard Riakporhe described himself as "a monster" after demolishing Olanrewaju Durodola and says cruiserweight rivals "have been hiding from me".

The British cruiserweight contender delivered a career-best victory, stopping Durodola in the fifth round of a WBC title eliminator at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

Riakporhe extended his unbeaten record to 13 victories, with nine stoppages, and believes he can become a fearsome champion.

Image: Riakporhe showcased his power from the opening bell at The SSE Arena

"You know what, I think that was a decent performance," Riakporhe told Sky Sports.

"I was listening to my coach, listening to my corner, and I'm just hungry.

"I've been out of the ring for 22 months. I fought a month ago, and I'm back in the gym on Monday.

"I just told my team, 'Listen, I just want to be a world champion. A unified world champion, and I know I can do it.' It's just a matter of time."

Image: The British contender dropped and stopped Durodola in the fifth round

A left hook from Riakporhe dropped Durodola, who was then swiftly halted by a barrage of ferocious punches.

"Listen, I'm a beast. That's not my level," said Riakporhe, who wants to fight at the home of Crystal Palace football club.

"Give me activity and I will show the world what I can do.

"I'm monster and it's just a matter of time. All of these guys have been hiding from me for a period of time and now, we're on the scene, and they have to mention my name."

"I want to give a shout out to my team that worked with me. I want to give a shout out to the Palace army. They've showed me so much love on social media.

"I'm going to bring that belt to Selhurst Park."

BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom was full of praise for Riakporhe, who survived a horrific stabbing incident before launching a successful boxing career.

"As he said, he's a monster, but every fighter needs activity," said Shalom. "He was out of the ring for two years.

"This guy nearly lost his life.

"If this guy isn't an inspiration to anyone, then I don't know what is.

"We're going to give him activity and then we're going for world titles.

"I'm proud of him, I'm proud to represent him. I think he's a role model to a lot of people."

