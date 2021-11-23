'Prince' Charles Martin wants revenge over Anthony Joshua - it's his sole motivation, says manager Mike Borao

'Prince' Charles Martin just wants to gain revenge over Anthony Joshua - and he is one win away from lining up another world title fight, says his manager Mike Borao.

Martin returns against Luis 'King Kong' Ortiz in an IBF eliminator in Florida on New Year's Day, with victory keeping the former IBF champion in contention with the top heavyweight contenders.

But the American's main motivation is to avenge his loss to Joshua, who will attempt to regain the IBF, WBA and WBO belts in a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk next year.

Image: Martin is preparing for a fight with Luis Ortiz on January 1

"I think Usyk beats Joshua again, but I am rooting for Joshua," Martin's manager Borao told Sky Sports.

"Charles desperately wants to fight and KO Joshua before he retires. He's been focused on that singular goal since 2016 - it's what motivates him and it's the reason why he will beat Luiz Ortiz.

"Charles will do whatever it takes to become two-time heavyweight champion, including fighting a second IBF eliminator against one of the most avoided heavyweights in the world."

Martin brutally knocked out Gerald Washington in his last bout, but was frustrated in his pursuit of fights against Dillian Whyte and Andy Ruiz Jr.

"Charles instructed me to match him against the only fighter to KO Joshua, Andy Ruiz," said Borao.

Image: Martin's world title reign was ended by a second round stoppage loss to Anthony Joshua

"I tried very hard to make a fight against Andy, but he refused.

"We also tried to make the fight against Dillian with no success - and thank goodness, given his most recent withdrawal [from the Otto Wallin fight due to injury]."

Borao also guides the careers of Frank Sanchez and Robert Helenius, two other highly ranked heavyweights, who are closing in on world title fights in 2022.

The WBA could order Helenius to challenge the Usyk vs Joshua winner, although Borao remains confident that Martin will also receive an opportunity to regain the IBF belt.

"Helenius' manager Markus Sundman has taken a hard and correct position, in my opinion, that Robert is the WBA mandatory to Usyk," said Borao.

Image: Robert Helenius could receive a WBA mandatory title fight

"Therefore, any talk of Martin vs Usyk is premature because firstly he has to beat Ortiz; and secondly I have a strong sense that Martin will ultimately challenge for a vacated IBF title.

"Once Charles gets past Ortiz, people will realise his dedication and desire to reclaim his title.

"Charles turned pro with me 10 years ago, and I have never seen him more focused than he is right now."