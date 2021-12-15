Viddal Riley to 'break away' from YouTuber boxing including Jake Paul, who is 'not a serious boxer', says Ben Shalom

Viddal Riley will "get away from" the YouTuber boxing scene where he made his name and prove himself to be among the "serious guys", says promoter Ben Shalom.

Cruiserweight prospect Riley will resume his in-ring rise with Sky Sports Boxing and BOXXER having enhanced his reputation - and his own successful social media presence - while training KSI for a rematch win over YouTube rival Logan Paul.

He also trained AnEsonGib for another social media showdown with Jake Paul, who continues his own professional boxing career with a rematch against Tyron Woodley on Saturday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Viddal Riley has signed an exclusive long-term promotional agreement with BOXXER

"He's trying his best to get away from it," Riley's promoter Shalom said about YouTuber boxing.

"Jake is a good fighter in terms of the background he is from, but he's not a serious boxer.

"There are levels to boxing.

"Viddal has boxed all his life, boxed for Team GB, and is a real talent.

"He wants to break away from these comparisons and be considered a great boxer in his own right, which will happen in time."

Image: Riley was in AnEsonGib's corner for the loss to Jake Paul

Riley is undefeated in four fights and has already boxed twice in Las Vegas.

His popularity has sky-rocketed through his association with KSI and the Paul brothers but his focus is on resuming his own rise.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Riley trained KSI to defeat Logan Paul

"The great thing for Viddal is that he has the best of both worlds," Shalom said.

"But, in his eyes, he wants to avoid the comparisons and look towards the serious guys around the world in the cruiserweight division like Richard Riakporhe and Lawrence Okolie.

"One day, he hopes to be up there with them."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jake Paul vented his anger after Tommy Fury pulled out of this weekend's fight

Shalom has previously said Riley is better than Jake Paul and Tommy Fury: "I really believe he is.

"Viddal is the first genuine YouTuber that is also a real professional boxer with real talent.

"The journey he can go on is what makes this so exciting.

Image: Viddal Riley is undefeated in four professional fights

"Viddal is a serious operator. Ask anyone who has seen him at Team GB which is a good indicator. People in the Mayweather Promotions gym speak extremely highly of him."

Riley, who beat Daniel Dubois and Chris Billam-Smith in the amateurs, has previously said about his association with the YouTuber scene: "Boxing has always been the priority. People have got that mistaken."

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Saturday December 18 - Top Rank in Montreal

Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

Saturday January 29 - BOXXER in Cardiff

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles

Saturday February 19 - BOXXER in Manchester

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Saturday February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles