Viddal Riley to 'break away' from YouTuber boxing including Jake Paul, who is 'not a serious boxer', says Ben Shalom

Viddal Riley will "get away from" the YouTuber boxing scene where he made his name and prove himself to be among the "serious guys", says promoter Ben Shalom.
Cruiserweight prospect Riley will resume his in-ring rise with Sky Sports Boxing and BOXXER having enhanced his reputation - and his own successful social media presence - while training KSI for a rematch win over YouTube rival Logan Paul.
He also trained AnEsonGib for another social media showdown with Jake Paul, who continues his own professional boxing career with a rematch against Tyron Woodley on Saturday.
"He's trying his best to get away from it," Riley's promoter Shalom said about YouTuber boxing.
"Jake is a good fighter in terms of the background he is from, but he's not a serious boxer.
"There are levels to boxing.
"Viddal has boxed all his life, boxed for Team GB, and is a real talent.
"He wants to break away from these comparisons and be considered a great boxer in his own right, which will happen in time."
Riley is undefeated in four fights and has already boxed twice in Las Vegas.
His popularity has sky-rocketed through his association with KSI and the Paul brothers but his focus is on resuming his own rise.
"The great thing for Viddal is that he has the best of both worlds," Shalom said.
"But, in his eyes, he wants to avoid the comparisons and look towards the serious guys around the world in the cruiserweight division like Richard Riakporhe and Lawrence Okolie.
"One day, he hopes to be up there with them."
Shalom has previously said Riley is better than Jake Paul and Tommy Fury: "I really believe he is.
"Viddal is the first genuine YouTuber that is also a real professional boxer with real talent.
"The journey he can go on is what makes this so exciting.
"Viddal is a serious operator. Ask anyone who has seen him at Team GB which is a good indicator. People in the Mayweather Promotions gym speak extremely highly of him."
Riley, who beat Daniel Dubois and Chris Billam-Smith in the amateurs, has previously said about his association with the YouTuber scene: "Boxing has always been the priority. People have got that mistaken."
