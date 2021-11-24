Mikael Lawal's devastating power is not enough to defeat me, says British cruiserweight rival Luke Watkins

Luke 'The Duke' Watkins is not intimidated by Mikael Lawal's knockout power and has vowed to be the 'last man standing' if the two cruiserweights collide next year.

Lawal delivered a dramatic one-punch victory over Leonardo Damian Bruzzese on Saturday night, which extended his destructive record to 15 victories, including nine stoppages.

But Watkins insists Lawal would need "education" along with his devastating right hand in a domestic showdown.

"It was an okay performance," Watkins told Sky Sports. "There were moments of sloppiness, but the knockout was excellent.

"It's the same shot that Mikael has proven to have in his arsenal, because he's knocked people out previously with the same shot.

"I would beat Mikael Lawal. I would beat him seven days a week and twice on Sunday. That's a fight that could happen, if it makes sense, and if it's the right fight. We can make that happen."

Image: Luke Watkins previously held the Commonwealth cruiserweight title

Watkins, a former Commonwealth champion, is eager to target more titles after ending his absence from the ring with a first-round knockout win in September.

"Mikael does need a step-up," said Watkins. "This is no disrespect, but we don't know who they are, these other guys [he's fighting].

"I know I'd be the last man standing. Let's face it, his record proves that he possesses power, so does mine.

"Then it comes down to education. Whose education is better, who turns up on the night and who wants it."

Lawal's career is being guided by BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom, who believes the 26-year-old is ready to prove himself as one of the best in Britain.

"The cruiserweight division is just huge in this country," Shalom told Sky Sports.

."He has been really impressive and is getting better with every fight.

"He has huge knockout power. It's now about whether he can step up a level.

"It will be hugely exciting to see his journey.

"He has an amazing story - he came to this country after a hard life, he lost his mother very early.

"He is now looking for the British title."