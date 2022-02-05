Gennadiy Golovkin hits back at Chris Eubank Jr's challenge: 'It just looks cheap'

Gennadiy Golovkin has retaliated at Chris Eubank Jr by insisting he has "stopped paying attention" to his call-outs – but has revealed his willingness to fight in the UK.

Eubank Jr has identified the IBF middleweight champion as his No 1 target and has warned: "I have the perfect style to stop Golovkin even though it's never been done before."

The rivals had been on the verge of a fight in the UK in 2016 until Kell Brook replaced Eubank Jr, and was brutally beaten by the feared Kazakh knockout puncher Golovkin.

Golovkin has now told Sky Sports about Eubank Jr's provocation: "I have stopped paying attention to people calling me out.

"It's the same thing. People claim things, they say that they have certain arrangements.

"It just looks cheap. It's not worth my attention at all."

Golovkin, now aged 39, had a comeback fight fall through against fellow titleholder Ryota Murata in Japan in December which was set to unify the IBF and WBA middleweight championships.

He said about returning to Britain for a future fight: "I remember coming to the UK. I liked that night, I enjoyed it. It was an entertaining fight.

"I would not limit myself to any individual country.

"It depends on many factors. I'm sure the conditions offered for a fight in the United States or in my home country of Kazakhstan would not be any worse than those offered in the UK.

"So let's be realistic."

Eubank Jr is the No 1 contender in the WBA rankings and is waiting in the wings for a world title shot.

"The fight already entices them, they've been in contact with us," Eubank Jr has previously said about Golovkin.

The only imperfections on Golovkin's record are his two fights with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, a draw and a defeat, both of which he disputes.

He has sat at the pinnacle of the middleweight division for a decade, holding a world championship belt in each of the past 10 years.

But Eubank Jr has vowed: "I really and truly believe I would stop him.

"My engine and his fight style? He doesn't back down and goes to war regardless.

"An immovable force against an unstoppable object. When two warriors collide who put it all on the line, it would be an amazing fight.

"I don't believe he could out-punch or out-perform me.

"I've had that mindset for years now. I have the perfect style to stop Golovkin even though it's never been done before."

