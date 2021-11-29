Tyson Fury 'isn't ruling anything out' in hunt for next opponent as 'he calls the shots', says training partner David Nyika

"He is a massive draw and everybody wants to fight him," says training partner David Nyika about British star Tyson Fury, who is yet to announce an opponent for his next WBC heavyweight title defence

James Dielhenn

Senior Boxing Journalist @JamesDielhenn

Sunday 28 November 2021 18:09, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Tyson Fury has been quizzed on possible opponents for 2022

Tyson Fury "isn't ruling anything out" in the hunt for his next opponent because "he calls the shots", says training partner David Nyika.

Fury wants to return to the ring in early-2022 but is waiting to confirm his next defence of the WBC heavyweight title after last month's knockout win over Deontay Wilder.

Rival champion Oleksandr Usyk is set for a rematch against Anthony Joshua, with the WBA, IBF and WBO belts at stake, while Dillian Whyte is yet to be announced as Fury's WBC mandatory challenger.

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksander Usyk, IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Heavyweight World Title, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London..25 September 2021.Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing..
Image: Joshua and Usyk are set to fight again next year

"He isn't ruling anything out, at the moment," Nyika, a boxer from New Zealand who is training alongside Joseph Parker and Fury in Morecambe, told Sky Sports.

"He's the king right now. So he can call the shots.

Trending

"He is a massive draw and everybody wants to fight him."

*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE ***.Alexander Povetkin v Dillian Whyte, Interim WBC Heavyweight World Title..27 March 2021.Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing.Dillian Whyte knock out punch ending the contest.
Image: Dillian Whyte hopes to finally land a world title shot

Fury told Sky Sports about his search for a rival: "It's who's available and what makes sense later on."

Also See:

BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom spoke to Fury at ringside last week and said: "He does want to fight in February or March, whether it's against Dillian or not.

"He is adamant about that."

Unbeaten contender Joe Joyce, who shares Frank Warren as a UK-based promoter with Fury, insisted he would be available although he has also held talks about a Kubrat Pulev fight.

"Joe's durability and engine are a match for anyone in the sport," his management SJAM said.

Joe Joyce
Image: Joe Joyce has offered to fight Fury

Nyika added about Fury's preparation to return after two sensational wins over Wilder: "He's always fit. He has been training pretty hard alongside us.

"We were speaking about what might be next for him.

"He's going through his options at the moment."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

'Fury's preference is to fight Usyk, not Whyte'

An intriguing addition to the WBC's top five ranked heavyweights is Frank Sanchez, the Cuban who trains alongside Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and most recently won a battle of undefeated contenders against Efe Ajagba.

"Tyson is no fool, so I doubt you see a voluntary defence against Frank anytime soon," his manager Mike Borao told Sky Sports.

"I think Frank Sanchez beats Tyson Fury today.

"At Frank's current pace, I have no doubt he will become No 1 contender in short order."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema