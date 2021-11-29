Tyson Fury 'isn't ruling anything out' in hunt for next opponent as 'he calls the shots', says training partner David Nyika

Tyson Fury "isn't ruling anything out" in the hunt for his next opponent because "he calls the shots", says training partner David Nyika.

Fury wants to return to the ring in early-2022 but is waiting to confirm his next defence of the WBC heavyweight title after last month's knockout win over Deontay Wilder.

Rival champion Oleksandr Usyk is set for a rematch against Anthony Joshua, with the WBA, IBF and WBO belts at stake, while Dillian Whyte is yet to be announced as Fury's WBC mandatory challenger.

"He isn't ruling anything out, at the moment," Nyika, a boxer from New Zealand who is training alongside Joseph Parker and Fury in Morecambe, told Sky Sports.

"He's the king right now. So he can call the shots.

"He is a massive draw and everybody wants to fight him."

Fury told Sky Sports about his search for a rival: "It's who's available and what makes sense later on."

BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom spoke to Fury at ringside last week and said: "He does want to fight in February or March, whether it's against Dillian or not.

"He is adamant about that."

Unbeaten contender Joe Joyce, who shares Frank Warren as a UK-based promoter with Fury, insisted he would be available although he has also held talks about a Kubrat Pulev fight.

"Joe's durability and engine are a match for anyone in the sport," his management SJAM said.

Nyika added about Fury's preparation to return after two sensational wins over Wilder: "He's always fit. He has been training pretty hard alongside us.

"We were speaking about what might be next for him.

"He's going through his options at the moment."

An intriguing addition to the WBC's top five ranked heavyweights is Frank Sanchez, the Cuban who trains alongside Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and most recently won a battle of undefeated contenders against Efe Ajagba.

"Tyson is no fool, so I doubt you see a voluntary defence against Frank anytime soon," his manager Mike Borao told Sky Sports.

"I think Frank Sanchez beats Tyson Fury today.

"At Frank's current pace, I have no doubt he will become No 1 contender in short order."