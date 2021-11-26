Ohara Davies defeats Nicholas Mwangi by unanimous decision to end an absence of over a year from the ring

Ohara Davies is back in contention for another big-name super-lightweight fight after he sealed a dominant points win over Nicholas Mwangi.
Davies, who was originally due to face Ismael Barroso, dictated the fight with his accurate jab as he completed a 10-round victory over Mwangi with three scores of 99-81.
The Hackney fighter had not fought since a majority decision win over Tyrone McKenna in September 2020.
Earlier in the evening, Rocky Fielding had sealed a second-round stoppage victory over Ghanaian Emmanuel Danso.
Fielding, a former WBA super-middleweight champion, unloaded a flurry of shots to drop Danso, who did not come out for the third round.
The Liverpudlian added a second straight victory to his record since he lost his WBA belt in a third round stoppage loss to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in December 2018.