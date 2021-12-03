Vasiliy Lomachenko was surprised by Teofimo Lopez loss but aims to regain world titles from George Kambosos

Vasiliy Lomachenko still intends to dominate the lightweight division, despite George Kambosos Jnr's emergence as the new No 1 after a shock win over Teofimo Lopez.
The Ukrainian star lost his WBA, IBF and WBO titles to Lopez last October, but his hopes of a rematch appear to have been ended after the Brooklyn fighter was surprisingly beaten on points by Kambosos Jnr in New York last weekend.
Lomachenko returns against Richard Commey on December 11, live on Sky Sports, and will then switch his attention to Kambosos Jnr as he resumes his bid to become undisputed champion.
Revealing his remaining ambitions, the three-weight champion told Sky Sports: "Of course, for belts. It's my goal in boxing now. Undisputed world champion, this is my motivation.
Asked about Kambosos Jnr, he replied. "We'll see. Of course, I want this fight, but first of all I have a fight on December 11, and my focus is on this fight.
"After this fight, I can talk about my future."
Lopez was floored by Kambosos Jnr in the opening round and even a 10th round knockdown of the Australian could not prevent the end of his unbeaten record and his world title reign.
"Before the fight, I gave some chance for Kambosos, but of course I thought Lopez would win this fight," said Lomachenko.
"But it is what it is. This is boxing life."
Before the Lopez loss, Lomachenko had defeated Jorge Linares and Jose Pedraza to claim the WBA and WBO belts, while he overcame Britain's Luke Campbell to add the vacant WBC title.
He responded to the Lopez setback with a ruthless stoppage of Masayoshi Nakatani in June, but was quick to dismiss any debate about whether he remains the rightful top lightweight.
"I don't want to talk about myself," said Lomachenko. "It's a question for fans, it's a question for people who understand boxing.
"But if you're talking about my skill, I always try to show my best style, my best skill."
