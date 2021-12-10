Jared Anderson 'the future of heavyweight division' and can be America's No 1 within a year, says Bob Arum

Jared Anderson can establish himself as America’s top heavyweight in 2022 and will eventually take over the entire division, says his promoter Bob Arum.

The prodigious Anderson returns to the ring live on Sky Sports in the early hours of Sunday morning aiming to make an impact against Oleksandr Teslenko.

Asked if Anderson could replace Deontay Wilder or Andy Ruiz Jr as America's most dangerous heavyweight in the next year, Top Rank promoter Arum told Sky Sports: "I certainly believe this to be the case.

"This comes from no less an authority than Tyson Fury, with whom Jared was a sparring partner for two Deontay Wilder fights.

"Next year Jared will fight big names.

"He is a young man, just 22, and I believe him to be the future of the heavyweight division.

"Jared has great skills but also great habits. He is an athlete in the truest sense of the word."

Ohio standout Anderson has already rampaged to knockouts in each of his first 10 fights.

WBC heavyweight champion Fury's father John, after watching Anderson spar with his son, told Sky Sports: "I do believe he can be the next big thing when Tyson is gone.

"But the kid is only [22 years old]. He's got a bit to do yet.

"He's the only one who stands out for me. All these other guys? They are all on the same par."

Anderson was brought into Fury's camp when still a teenager as a sparring partner to emulate Wilder.

"If you can hit me, then you've got some speed and technique," Anderson told Sky Sports at the time.

"He knew that if he could hit me, he could definitely hit Wilder."

He has since built an eye-catching record including a sublime display of skill and power with a knockout over Kingsley Ibeh.

Anderson has explained to Sky Sports how Fury has personally praised him: "He said: 'I really believe that you are going to take my spot'. He has definitely told me that a few times."

The competition will ramp up over the next 12 months if Anderson continues his rapid ascent.

He warned future rivals about Fury's prediction: "They can take heed or they can get run over.

"Listen to what he said.

"Make your money on other fighters or get run over."

He said about his style: "My speed and my IQ. Obviously I'm not the tallest guy or the strongest guy.

"With 10oz gloves on? People will see some power too. But speed and IQ are what stands out the most."

