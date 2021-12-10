Vasiliy Lomachenko admits Richard Commey has ‘big power’ – but can Ukraine’s boxing genius be knocked out?

Vasiliy Lomachenko is wary of utilising “speed” and “reactions” to nullify the power-punching style of his opponent Richard Commey.

Lomachenko can take a step closer to regaining lightweight supremacy when he fights Commey from 2am on Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports.

Ghana's Commey has 27 knockouts in 30 victories and brings a major threat to ending Lomachenko's resurgence.

Image: Can Lomachenko regain lightweight supremacy?

"He has big power and he has reach, experience, so for me it will be a very interesting fight for fans," Lomachenko told Sky Sports.

"During the fight, you need to be always focusing on your strategy, and always focused on your speed and your reaction."

Lomachenko and Commey have both lost to Teofimo Lopez, who more recently conceded every major belt in the lightweight division to George Kambosos Jr.

Image: Lomachenko vs Commey, 2am Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports

"I know it's not an easy fight, but I'm coming," Commey warned Lomachenko.

"Losing is part of boxing, so regardless of how you lose, it's all about coming back. So whatever happened with the Lopez fight, it is what it is and I took it as a man.

"I knew I needed to come back and I came back very strong, and that is the reason why Loma chose me, and Saturday we are going to see what happens."

Image: George Kambosos Jr owns every major belt in the division

Top Rank's Bob Arum, who promotes Lomachenko, believes he will become the mandatory challenger to Kambosos Jr with a victory this weekend.

"I am optimistic that, at the end of next year, we will have Loma back fighting for the titles," Arum said.

Dean Lonergan, the Australian promoter who has previously worked alongside Top Rank, said: "The key thing for George is, if he wants to become massive in Australia, what he's got to do is defend these titles against a big name and win."

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Sunday December 12 - Top Rank in New York

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey

Jared Anderson vs Oleksandr Teslenko

Nico Ali Walsh

Sunday December 18 - Top Rank in Montreal

Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

Saturday January 29 - BOXXER in Cardiff

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles

Saturday February 19 - BOXXER in Manchester - Sky Sports Box Office

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Saturday February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles