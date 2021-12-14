Naoya Inoue knocks out Aran Dipaen to retain IBF and WBA bantamweight titles and deliver reminder of his power punching

Naoya Inoue stopped Aran Dipaen in eight dominant rounds on Tuesday in Japan to deliver a reminder of his status as one of boxing's hardest hitters.

The undefeated 'Monster' retained his IBF and WBA bantamweight championships and extended his record to 22-0 with 19 knockouts.

The Japanese star, who is promoted by Top Rank in the USA, is among the world's top pound-for-pound fighters.

Image: Naoya Inoue won inside eight rounds

He was in complete control of his Thai challenger Dipaen throughout the fight, inflicting a bloody nose and wobbling him on several occasions.

Inoue knocked Dipaen down for the first time in the eighth.

Image: Naoya Inoue is among the world's top fighters

Dipaen bravely got up but another Inoue onslaught forced the referee to intervene.

Inoue can look ahead to potentially huge fights in 2022.

Image: Inoue is IBF and WBA bantamweight champion

John Riel Casimero holds the WBO title and was scheduled to fight Inoue last year before the pandemic interrupted those plans.

Their collision course could now be realised next year.

Nonito Donaire, who gave Inoue his hardest fight, is the WBC champion despite being 39 years old.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Inoue was at his destructive best after needing just two rounds to beat Emmanuel Rodriguez

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Saturday December 18 - Top Rank in Montreal

Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

Saturday January 29 - BOXXER in Cardiff

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles

Saturday February 19 - BOXXER in Manchester - Sky Sports Box Office

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Saturday February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles