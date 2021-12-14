Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall pre-sale ticket details

Pre-sale tickets for Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall will be available on Wednesday.

BOXXER and Top Rank have announced ticket on-sale details for the highly charged Scotland-England showdown between Undisputed Junior Welterweight Champion Josh "The Tartan Tornado" Taylor and WBO No. 1 contender Jack "El Gato" Catterall on Saturday, Feb. 26 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Taylor and Catterall traded verbals in London as things intensified ahead of their all-British battle for undisputed supremacy

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 12 p.m. GMT, followed by the public on-sale Friday, Dec. 17 at 12 p.m. GMT. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.com or Boxxer.com/tickets.

Undefeated Edinburgh star Taylor (18-0, 13 KOs) defeated the previously unbeaten Jose Ramirez in May to unify the WBO, WBA, WBC and IBF World titles, becoming the first British boxer in the four-belt era to achieve the remarkable feat.

He now makes the historic first defence of all four belts against the dangerous and undefeated Chorley contender Catterall (26-0, 13 KOs), a former British and WBO Intercontinental Champion who is intent on dethroning Taylor and ending his reign.

Full undercard details will be announced shortly.