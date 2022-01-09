Frazer Clarke can emulate Joe Joyce's fast heavyweight rise, says promoter Ben Shalom: 'We will take calculated risks'

Frazer Clarke will move "as quickly as Joe Joyce" to reach world heavyweight title level within years, says promoter Ben Shalom.

The 2020 Olympic bronze medallist at super-heavyweight has signed pro terms with BOXXER and Sky Sports Boxing and, aged 30, is plotting a quick impact among his new rivals.

"Joe Joyce is the easiest to compare. He is an obvious comparison," said BOXXER promoter Shalom.

"Frazer will have to move as quickly as Joe, who is now 35 and is in world title contention.

"By the time Frazer is 35, we'd be very disappointed if he hasn't already had a world title fight.

"He will have to move quickly in the next few years but also carefully."

Image: Joe Joyce is among the world title scene

Joyce won silver at the 2016 Olympics and is now an undefeated pro, closing in on his first world title shot.

Clarke can emulate Joyce's fast-tracked route to the top of the division, Shalom believes.

"We will take calculated risks with him," he said.

Image: Frazer Clarke has signed with Sky Sports Boxing and BOXXER

"But Frazer is a world-class operator. You aren't as successful as Frazer in the Team GB set-up unless you are world-class.

"We think Frazer will deal will most heavyweights quite comfortably. We have no worries.

"We want to give him every opportunity possible.

Image: Frazer Clarke with promoter Ben Shalom

"We plan to keep him active so he can learn his trade. We think he will be perfect for the professional game because he has power and variety."

Clarke is set to announce his professional debut soon.

"Frazer can appeal to the biggest possible sports audience," Shalom said.

Image: Frazer Clarke won bronze at the Olympics

"He will begin with six-rounders - he wants to start quickly, there will be no messing around.

"We'll see what Frazer is all about.

"He is learning a lot of new things from his trainer Angel Fernandez."

